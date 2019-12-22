Australian company accuses Jay-Z of copying Ice-T in a legal case

Loading...

Australian children's product retailer sued by music giant Jay-Z for intellectual property infringement doubled in defense of allegations, accusing famous rapper and billionaire of copying work of rival rapper Ice-T in his hit tube 99 Problems.

Last month Shawn Carter, who plays under the professional name Jay-Z, filed an action in the Australian Federal Court, claiming that online retailer The Little Homie had engaged in deceptive behavior and misleading and had infringed copyright. He claimed that they did it by using his image and words in his products, including a book that teaches children the alphabet by referring to well-known music artists, including understood the rapper.

Shawn Carter, whose stage name is Jay-Z, accepts the award for best rap song for "Holy Grail". Credit: Reuters

The book presents Jay-Z as the letter "Z", and includes a game on the hook of his song 99 Problems: & # 39; If you run into alphabet problems, I feel bad for you son, I & # 99 have 99 problems but my ABC is not & # 39; Your & # 39 ;.

The original lyrics of Jay-Z in the song about police arrest and search with police dogs are: "So if you have daughter issues, I feel bad for your son / J & # 39 have 99 problems but a bitch is not a ".