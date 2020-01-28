Australian companies signal downturn in employment

Job creation is likely to slow in 2020 as companies struggle with money-conscious consumers who are squeezing money out instead of spending it on goods.

Business confidence fell to a six-year low in December due to falling profit and trading expectations. This resulted in the final monthly NAB business survey for 2019.

In addition to these weaker earnings forecasts, companies expected the appetite for employment to remain unchanged.

NAB economists calculated that employment will increase by 18,000 jobs per month over the next six months, based on what companies signaled (and how these signals have historically been reconciled with actual job creation).

Gareth Spence, senior economist at NAB, said The new daily newspaper This number is – although still positive – “somewhat slower than that of the labor force, especially last year”.

In 2019, the job creation rate was (but not quite) 30,000 new jobs per month.

“Basically, the survey shows that corporate demand for labor remains relatively high given what they say about trading conditions and profitability. However, this does imply a slight slowdown compared to past results.” Said Mr. Spence.

“That’s about enough to keep the unemployment rate where it is.”

If the employment rate – a measure of people who are either working or looking for work – remains unchanged, the unemployment rate could “gradually decrease”.

This is because population growth slowed slightly in 2019, from 1.6 percent in March to 1.5 percent in June, which means fewer jobs are needed to meet demand.

Despite a gradual decline, “full employment” (defined by the Reserve Bank as 4.5 percent unemployment) is still a long way off.

Trust is the key to higher wages

Until Australia reaches full employment wages, growth is likely to remain subdued, as higher unemployment means companies don’t have to raise their salary packages to attract new employees.

Instead, Spence said the latest data implies that wage growth will increase “very moderately” from 2.3 percent to 3 percent by the end of 2021.

“It’s a pretty weak result,” he said.

With an inflation rate of currently around 1.7 percent, real wage growth is closer to 0.6 percent.

To achieve full employment, around 700,000 new jobs would have to be created in addition to the jobs that are currently absorbing population growth, Spence said.

“What you need to see this kind of demand is a certain increase in trust among companies,” he said.

However, according to CommSec chief economist Ryan Felsman, consumer and company trust is in short supply.

“We have business confidence at six and a half lows, consumer confidence at four year lows and there are a number of factors,” he told The New Daily.

In our view, the greatest risk for the Australian economy in 2020 is trust.

“Of course, if wage growth is currently 2.2 percent and it was 3 or 4 percent ten years earlier, consumers are not thrilled – their pay increases are only slightly above inflation.”

The fall in house prices in 2018 and 2019 exacerbated consumer concerns, Felsman said, and the RBA’s rate cuts have “made it clearer that the Australian economy is growing at the slowest rate of growth in a decade.”

“If consumers don’t spend, it has a negative impact on the corporate sector,” he said.

“They have to lower their prices, they don’t make as much profit, so trading conditions and profitability conditions in today’s NAB survey were the worst in five years.

“All of this points to a trust problem in Australia.”

With an upcoming US election, the rapid spread of the deadly corona virus, and the smoke from Australian bushfires that has not yet subsided, it could take a few months for confidence to improve.

In the meantime, Mr. Felsman said Australia would “get stuck on the slow track”.