Australian cities sniffing fireworks while fire risk worsens – Citizens

Loading...

New Year's Eve fireworks in the Australian capital have been canceled as the forest fire risk increases in the stifling summer heat, and pressure increased on Monday that Sydney's legendary celebrations should be similarly eradicated.

Temperatures were around 38 ° C on Tuesday in the capital Canberra and 33 ° C in Sydney, Australia's largest city. Thick smoke, which has covered the city's landmarks in recent months, was also expected on Tuesday

"Hot air is flowing from central Australia, it is particularly dry, and unfortunately conditions in New South Wales are expected to worsen at the beginning of Tuesday," said Shane Fitzsimmons, rural fire department representative.

CONTINUE READING:

Holidaymakers, residents should evacuate the Australian state due to extreme fire risk



Forest fires have killed nine people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes in recent months, with New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, bearing the brunt.

The story continues under the advertisement

On Monday, 97 fires burned in New South Wales, 43 of which had not yet been contained. Fire bans have been issued in 10 areas, including Sydney.

The Sydney City Council approved the fireworks show on Tuesday, despite fire authorities warning that it could be canceled if catastrophic forest fire conditions are reported.

The folk celebrations are expected to attract 1 million people to the famous Sydney Harbor foreshore and generate AU $ 130 million for the New South Wales economy. An estimated 1 billion people worldwide watched TV shows last year.

00:32

"He is so thirsty": Cyclists treat parched koalas with a drink during a hot heat wave in Australia

"He is so thirsty": Cyclists treat parched koalas with a drink during a hot heat wave in Australia

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday that the fireworks should demonstrate Australia's resilience.

John Barilaro, Deputy Prime Minister of New South Wales, said the spectacle had to be stopped. "The risk is too high and we have to respect our exhausted volunteers," he wrote on social media.

In Australia's second largest state, Victoria, rising temperatures and the fire hazard forced thousands of residents and vacationers to evacuate.

CONTINUE READING:

The Australian Prime Minister defends his government's climate policy as a conflagration



There are six emergency warnings for uncontrolled forest fires. Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, is expected to reach 43 ° C on Monday.

Fireworks were canceled in Canberra, and organizers said other activities, including live music performances, could also be canceled.

The story continues under the advertisement

"It is a sensible decision for us not to continue with the fireworks," said Capital Emergency Commissioner Georgeina Whelan.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,