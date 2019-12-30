Loading...

And he showed his desire to continue, frequently talking about the final of the Test World Championship in June 2021.

His 79th day at the CWM was superb, increasing the stake and ensuring Australia all the momentum of its best test score in nine years.

He capped a year in which Australia returned to second place in the world under the leadership of Paine, losing only two tests and winning eight in 2019.

Despite all the criticism for his lack of centuries, Paine's batting average of 31.58 is the third highest of all Australian goalkeeper drummers behind Brad Haddin and Adam Gilchrist.

"At bat # 7, you have a little bit of freedom, especially when the higher order is doing the work it did on the first day," said Paine.

"With the position we were in [against New Zealand], I thought it was up to me to accept it. I like to play shooting shooting."

Smith will be free to return to captainry at the end of March, once the second anniversary of the ball forgery saga is over, while Pat Cummins is another whose name continues to be mentioned.

But it does not seem likely that changes will occur before the test tour to Bangladesh in June.

Alex Carey still poses the biggest threat to Paine's place on the side, but he can also be forced to wait for his turn or come as a specialized drummer, Paine always remaining among the best.

The Tasmanian has been sacked eight times and has not beaten any in Melbourne, with his hanging of Henry Nicholls off Nathan Lyon particularly intelligent.

They helped bring his total career catch to 131, the highest number of wicket keepers in history after 30 tests.

Meanwhile, its total of 58 layoffs in 2019 was the sixth highest of any wicket gatekeepers in a calendar year in the history of testing.

AAP

