Australian bush fires and heat kill thousands of flying foxes

The climate change bush fires raging in eastern Australia have burned millions of acres, destroyed thousands of buildings and killed 25 people.

But there are other victims: the endangered flying foxes in Australia. These hairy migratory bats with doe eyes and the size of a puppy died by the thousands in the fires and in the months of extreme heat that preceded the flames.

While bush fires have affected billions of animals and potentially killed millions of them, flying foxes are particularly vulnerable. Above a certain temperature, they can simply fall dead from the trees where they roost. Stressed adult bats that survive the heat often drop their puppies – a death sentence for helpless babies. The fires have destroyed millions of trees that fruit bats rely on.

Despite desperate rescue efforts, up to a fifth of Australia’s flying foxes have died in just a few months. And with the hot and dry summer of the southern continent in full circulation and the bush fires likely to continue, many bats could still perish.

Due to rampant global warming, this season’s extraordinary temperatures and fires could become the new norm. In this case, flying foxes are almost certainly doomed to extinction.

“These are the canaries of the coal mine for climate change,” The Daily Beast Evan Quartermain, program manager for the Washington, D.C.-based Humane Society, told The Daily

Australian wildlife rescuers panic, but national leaders who deny climate change are certainly not. “This ecological nightmare should sound very loud in the corridors of Parliament, but it is not,” Lou Bonomi, a rescuer at the Fly By Night Bat Clinic in Melbourne, told The Daily Beast.

Seven species of flying fox inhabit Australia. Three of them are classified as “vulnerable” or “endangered” by the Australian Department of the Environment. Before the heat and the fires, hunting and deforestation were the biggest threats. Two species, the Gray-headed Flying Fox and the Spectacled Flying Fox, live in large numbers in the eastern zone of the bush fires and have suffered the most in recent months.

As early as early 2019, there were around 700,000 Gray-headed Flying Foxes and around 100,000 Spectacled Flying Foxes in eastern Australia, according to government surveys. Then the temperatures rose and fires broke out. 2019 was the warmest and driest year on record in Australia, according to government statistics.

The annual bush fire season that started in late 2019 also broke records. So far, almost 26 million acres have been burned. That’s seven million acres more than burned in the Amazon’s own catastrophic fires last year.

Flying foxes experience life-threatening heat stress at temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit. “We are about thirty of us who will prepare to leave if we predict that the forecast will be 40 degrees Celsius or more,” said Bonomi. “You can imagine our fear when we had forecasts of 44 and 43 degrees both in two weeks.”

Rescuers try to cool the bats by gently spraying them with water. It’s easier said than done. There are hundreds of colonies of flying foxes. Some are almost a mile in diameter and have tens of thousands of bats perched in the trees.

“We go up and down with fire-fighting backpacks full of water and quietly try to cool them down,” said Bonomi. “They’re so stressed and so flippant that you really have to get down to it easily, despite what your gut tells you to do.” Go too close or move in too early and the bats will take flight. This can kill them because they are already so hot and exhausted. Sometimes it’s just too late, you reach them and they fall dead at your feet. ”

“Some of the younger ones, you can offer them water so that they can ride it, cool it and continue to offer them water,” added Bonomi, “but honestly, you spend half an hour with a little one and meanwhile 20 people around you are dying. ”

Bonomi said 20% of the flying foxes in the largest neighboring colony have died in recent months. Environmentalists are still counting the number of bat deaths across the country. It could number in the tens of thousands in a total population already in decline due to hunting and the destruction of its habitat.

Rescue groups and animal hospitals have welcomed thousands of puppies abandoned for their rehabilitation. Humane Society International helps provide rehabilitators with food for puppies. Fly By Night Bat Clinic is experimenting with sprinklers that could help keep colonies cool. Both groups raise funds for rescuers and rehabilitators.

But all of these measures are short-term solutions to a long-term problem. Unless there is a global green energy revolution, atmospheric carbon is expected to rise and temperatures will rise even more. If you think 2019 and 2020 were bad for bats, try to imagine 2021. Or 2030, by the way.

“As episodes of extreme heat become more frequent and intense as a result of climate change, the long-term prospects of the species should be considered very concerning”, Justin Welbergen, associate professor of ecology animal at Western Sydney University and president of the Australasian Bat Society, told The Daily Beast.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s federal government responded with a shrug. The Ministry of the Environment declined to comment on this story.

“We have a conservative government of climate skeptics who prioritizes wealth, big business and nonrenewable energy sources that ruin us faster than we can fix it,” said Bonomi. “While our beautiful country is burning, our Prime Minister’s vacation. As whole species literally collapse around us, the government is investing in coal mining and the logging of our old growth forests. “

“If governments at all levels are not doing all they can to make Australian nature more resistant to climate change, I don’t think the flying foxes, and in turn we humans will stand a chance” said Quartermain.

