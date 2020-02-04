Australian banking officer says virus is an economically unknown

CANBERRA, Australia – The deadly forest fires in Australia will not affect the country’s economic growth this year, but the impact of a new virus is still unknown, said the Australian Central Bank head Wednesday.

The fires have killed 33 people and destroyed more than 3,000 homes in the southeast of the nation. The fires will slow growth by 0.2 percentage point in the six months to March, Philip Lowe of the Reserve Bank of Australia told the National Press Club.

But government reconstruction efforts and insurance payments would leave annual growth “largely unaffected” by the fires, Lowe said.

However, Lowe described the new virus as “a new uncertainty for the Australian economy.”

The new type of coronavirus has made thousands of people sick and spread to different countries from China, Australia’s largest trading partner. The virus is a cousin of one that caused SARS or a severe acute respiratory syndrome.

“It’s too early to say what the overall impact will be,” said Lowe. “But the SARS outbreak in 2003 can be a guide.”

In 2003, Chinese growth slowed sharply for a few months due to SARS and then returned sharply when the outbreak was controlled by China and economic stimulus measures were implemented.

But the Chinese economy was now larger than in 2003 and more integrated with other economies, including Australia. So the international economic overflow of the new virus could be greater, Lowe said.

Another important factor influencing the Australian economy was a continuous drought. The drought was expected to reduce agricultural products by 10% in the current fiscal year that ends on June 30 and impedes annual growth by 0.25%.

The bank expects the Australian economy to grow by 2.75% in the current financial year and by 3% next year.

Rod McGuirk, The Associated Press