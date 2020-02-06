Australian authorities used telephone location tracking to trace married couple with coronavirus

With coronavirus continuing to spread and world governments doing what they can to stop it, it was inevitable that data privacy would come into battle at some point.

That is exactly what happened in Australia this week. ABC reported that law enforcement agencies use telephone tracking technology to recover the movements of a Chinese couple who traveled from Guangzhou to Adelaide in January while they were unknowingly infected with the virus.

The Australian police told ABC that the measure was taken out of public security concerns. The two tourists may not have known enough about the areas they visited to paint a complete picture of where they had been, so the police used exceptions laid down in Australian telecommunications privacy legislation to check where their phones had been .

Media reports indicate that the Chinese couple meets the authorities despite the language barrier, so there are no indications that they were strongly armed in giving up their data or whatever.

A real estate company that the couple visited for a home auction led to that company and its staff getting stuck while trying to reach others who were attending the auction.

It is known that the coronavirus victims of Adelaide attended an auction on January 22 in 4 Pam St, Firle.

Health authorities are trying to get in touch with the two dozen people who were there, including neighbors who are now self-insulating. # 7NEWS #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/g7nCWSDgh1

– Mark Mooney (@ MarkMooney7) 4 February 2020

It is also worth pointing out that the authorities have not followed the pair’s movements in the same way as Google Maps. Your cell phone “pings” a cell tower when it is used, and mobile providers can store that information to evaluate their networks, among other things. It also turns your phone into a location tracker, whether you know it or not, and turning off location services doesn’t solve it.

You might be justified in thinking that it sounds scary, but tracking the location of the cell tower via pings does not necessarily reveal other information about the people involved. It makes a map of movements, but contains no other information stored on the phones themselves. US authorities have been using this technique for years to solve crimes, but a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 said the police need an order to access that information in the future.

The spread of a deadly disease certainly seems a reasonable excuse to use this location data that people cannot choose, even if they want to. That will not always be the case in the future, which is certainly nice to think about and not at all dystopian.

