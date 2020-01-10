Australian Alex de Minaur is mentally exhausted after the thriller against Britain

Loading...

Hewitt said de Minaur’s day off was not a problem and the 20-year-old played “enough tennis” to be ready for Saturday’s semi-finals.

“He hits the ball great, moves really well – I’m not worried about him,” he said. “I knew yesterday was going to be a big question for the boys … starting tomorrow morning, they’ll focus on whoever we come across.”

Australia will win the duel between Spain and Belgium on Friday night, with the team led by Rafael Nadal emerging as the favorite. A win for Spain would mean de Minaur will compete against the world’s No. 1 to push Australia into the final on Sunday.

On Thursday, Hewitt made a quick call to include Kygrios and de Minaur in the double decision. The Australian skipper still had to decide whether the duel would take place on Saturday.

“There are many reasons for this: you only have five minutes to decide when the on-site interviews will end,” he said. “This is more for me than for the players.”

But with the continued flowering of bromance between Kyrgrios and de Minaur, it would make sense for Australia.

“I think they made a really good friendship … I think Alex is getting the best out of Nick in training, just Alex’s intensity as he does it,” said Hewitt on Friday. “Both are pushing each other to get better … it’s fantastic to see.”