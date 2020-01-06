Australia wildfires ignite - images of suffering wildlife will hurt your heart

Loading...

A billion animals died …

The forest fires in Australia have been catastrophic for the country’s wildlife, killing nearly 500 million birds, reptiles and mammals in New South Wales alone.

Images of kangaroos, koalas and suffering baby bears began to go viral on the Internet, as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison finally admitted that the country’s devastating bushfires were linked to climate change.

He said, “There is no dispute in this country about the issue of global climate change and its effect on global weather, and this includes its impact in Australia. I have to correct the file here. I have seen a number of people suggest that the government is not making this connection in one way or another. The government has always made that connection. “

But it would be unfair to point the finger at Morrison, because it is also the world leaders of past and present generations who have not acted to reduce the environmental footprint of their country, and have thus facilitated a dramatic change in the climate of Earth.

Today, cooler temperatures and light rain have brought temporary relief from some of the fires that ravaged New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia – but the crisis is far from over.

At the Golden Globes awards ceremony, Nicole Kidman was “visibly upset”. The star and her husband Keith Urban donated $ 500,000 (£ 382,000) to the Australian fire fund.

American pop star Pink also donated the same amount. She tweeted, “I’m totally devastated to watch what’s going on in Australia right now with the horrible bush fires. I promise to donate $ 500,000 directly to local fire departments who are fighting so hard on the front lines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz. “

Meanwhile, young climate change activist Greta Thunberg called on Australian politicians to take action against the bushfires. The 17-year-old went to Instagram to share a photo of a kangaroo fleeing a fire in Conjola, New South Wales, and wrote a long legend calling for change.

