Australia vs. New Zealand, third test 2020

However, on Monday there was a bizarre footnote as a result of Dar’s intervention.

The Pakistani referee first warned Warner’s partner Labuschagne because he had run on the wicket. Shortly thereafter, he punished Australia with five runs added to New Zealand’s first innings result when he spun a ball from Black Caps Seamer Matt Henry towards Midwicket.

It would take a lot more than five penalties to take the third test at SCG. That was the gap between the teams since they started measuring each other in Perth almost four weeks ago, but Warner let Dar know that he wasn’t impressed.

“What?” Warner asked the referee. “What am I doing wrong? What am I doing?” Dar replied that he “ran through the middle of the field”.

Such umpiring raids are so rare that Dar mistakenly generated the wrong signal and repeatedly tapped his left shoulder with his right hand, which indicates penalty rounds for the batting side. What he should have done according to the rules is to put his hand on the opposite shoulder and stop tapping on it.

Referee Aleem Dar signals a five-run penalty. Credit: Getty

“I wasn’t sure what was going on, but I wasn’t happy,” Warner told ABC after Australia clinched a 279 race win. “He just said there was a warning to Marnus and it was like trying to put his foot down and stamp his authority.

“I actually couldn’t quite understand it, because I think if you confront Aleem with such small things, he gets a little bit in the face. You have to respect the referee and at the end of the day you have to try to stay away from the wicket. “

Australia’s captain Tim Paine said he “hadn’t seen too much in it”.

“The footage I saw on TV looked fine,” said Paine. One of the referees obviously saw it differently. We’ll see what happens.

“It was certainly not David who attempted this on purpose or on our instructions. The wicket dissolved as it was, it did not have to dissolve more than before.”

Warner endured hot ashes last winter, but turned things around emphatically.

“Anyone who knows him and has been on a cricket team around him knows how determined he is to get runs. When he gets going, he usually gets quite tall and gets a roll, “said Paine.

“I found the innings he played on that wicket [on Sunday] incredible.”

Chris Barrett is the sports editor of the Sydney Morning Herald.

