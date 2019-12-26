Australia vs New Zealand Departure time, odds, how to watch

Loading...

That's it for the day. Australia hit strains at 4-257, with Smith on 77 and Head 25. It was a convincing first day of testing, even if the run rate was less than three and the Black Caps didn’t took only four wickets. Australia opted against the five-pronged attack they had discussed before the match. The NZ won the draw and sent Australia on an overcast morning where there was a good shade of green on the ground. Boult eliminated Burns at first goal while Warner lost 41 points late in the morning. Smith had some interesting moments early, arguing with referee Nigel Llong after being denied points from the first short balls but got underway and is about to another ton of Boxing Day test. Marnus Labuschagne fired again but couldn't make a fourth century of consecutive testing, while Matthew Wade lost an intriguing battle with Colin de Grandhomme. But overall, it was probably Australians' day, if only marginally.

Thank you for joining us today. I'll be back tomorrow for the second day, but before that, check out all of our coverage here.