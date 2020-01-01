Australia v New Zealand third test 2020

Loading...

When asked if he expected more of the same from New Zealand, Langer said: "I hope so … I hope we will get the same results.

"Let's keep that in perspective. We're going back to England, Steve Smith was badly hit in the [second] test, England took this approach and our guys hit it beautifully after that.

“We got 400 in the first innings of the last four test games. Our goal is to do it. If you get 400 in the first few rounds, that means there is plenty of time for short pitch bowling. Our guys played it so well.

Steve Smith had his head down working hard to face the short ball. Credit: Getty Images

"It's not our business what New Zealand does, I'm really happy with the way our guys handle everything New Zealand throws at us.

"Like I said before the last test game, when someone like [Smith] doesn't score hundreds, I get a smile on my face because anyone who has an average of 63 or 64 in cricket test … [that] means that they make a lot of hundreds. I imagine that it is not far for him. He is hungry. "

Langer said the Australian team will remain unchanged in their quest for a fifth win over five tests this season.

Queensland leg spinner Mitchell Swepson is part of the team and would make his debut if he were chosen as the second slow pitcher, but Australia will likely rely on Marnus Labuschagne's leg rotation for an additional bowling option.

"We are talking about finding another versatile in Australian cricket – well, that could give us the opportunity to throw Marnus and Travis Head a few overs, to find the extra overs we are looking for," said Langer.

"Whenever Marnus takes the ball in his hand, it's pretty exciting. He's working hard to get his lines right, so he makes them play a little more, but that's an exciting prospect – the way he spins the ball. The more he can play games, it matters. "

Williamson and New Zealand drummer Henry Nicholls did not train on Wednesday due to illness, but Black Caps bowling coach Shane Jurgensen said he expected them at CIS for the last Kiwi pre-game session Thursday.

