Australia to pay 'whatever it takes' to fight forest fires

The Australian government said Monday it is ready to pay “whatever it takes” to help communities recover from the deadly fires that ravaged the country. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was committing $ 2 billion additional Australian dollars ($ 1.4 billion) for the recovery effort. in addition to the tens of millions of dollars that have already been pledged. “The fires continue to burn. And they will burn for months, “said Morrison. “And that’s why I explained today that this is an initial and additional investment of $ 2 billion. If more is needed and the cost is higher, then more will be provided.” The announcement of funds by Morrison, which will go to rebuild cities and infrastructure destroyed by fire, came as the death toll of the disaster increased with the discovery of a body in a remote part of New Wales. South. The body is believed to be that of a 71-year-old man seen New Year’s Eve from mobile equipment on his property on the state’s southern coast, police said in a statement. Police found the body on Monday between the property and a car, both of which were destroyed by fire.Another person in southern New South Wales has been reported missing, Premier New -South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, and at least 25 people have been killed and 2,000 homes destroyed by fire, which has so far burned an area twice the size of the US state of Maryland. temperature Monday, relief was brought to communities affected by the fires. But the rain also made it difficult for firefighters to complete strategic burns as they attempted to prepare for the higher temperatures that were forecast for later in the week. “With the milder weather conditions, it provides wonderful relief for everyone, the firefighters, emergency personnel, but also the communities affected by these fires,” Commissioner of the Environment Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters. New South Wales rural fire departments. “But it also presents real challenges when it comes to implementing tactical and strategic burns and other techniques to try to control these fires.” More than 135 fires were still burning in New South Wales, including almost 70 that were not contained. Officials have warned that the rain will not put an end to the largest and most dangerous fires before conditions deteriorate again. Victoria State Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said ” At least 8 inches of rain should fall over a short period of time to suffocate the fires – about 20 times what fell in the area in the past day. And authorities have warned that Australia’s wildfire season – which usually lasts until March – is not near the end. “No one can be complacent. We are in great fire danger late this week, “said Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews in Melbourne. “We are by no means outside of that. And the next few days, and even the next few months, are going to be difficult. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian also urged Australians not to drop their guards. The Australian capital, Canberra, had the worst air quality of any major city. around the world for much of Monday. The interior ministry, which is responsible for coordinating the country’s response to disasters, told all non-critical staff to stay home because of the thick smoke that was suffocating the city. said the military was trying to burn food, fuel and water. communities and engineers were working to reopen roads and replenish evacuation centers. On Kangaroo Island, a refuge off the coast of the state of South Australia for some of the country’s most endangered creatures, teams had arrived to help euthanize cattle and wild animals injured in the flames. Hundreds of millions of animals are thought to have already died in fires across the country, while thick smoke hampered Navy efforts to evacuate people from Mallacoota, a coastal city in Victoria cut for days by fires that have forced so many people 4,000 residents and tourists are sheltering on the beaches this weekend. About 300 people were still waiting to be evacuated on Monday. The Prime Minister’s announcement of relief funds comes after he is under siege for what many Australians have viewed as his lax response to the crisis. On Saturday, he announced that he would send 3,000 reservists from the military, navy and air force to help fight the fires and hired 20 million Australian dollars (14 million dollars) to hire overseas firefighters, but these measures did little to quash criticism that Morrison was slow to act, even if he downplayed the need for his government to fight climate change, which experts say helps to overcome the flames. Forest fires are common in the southern hemisphere summer, and Australians tend to take a pragmatic view. But this year’s fires came unusually early, fueled by drought and the warmest and driest year in the country on record. Scientists said there is no doubt that human-caused global warming has played a major role in fueling fires, as well as factors such as brush and very dry trees The environmental group Greenpeace said that the relief funds announced by Morrison were “a drop in the ocean”, given the widespread devastation of the fires. “Every penny of this money should come from the coal, gas and oil companies whose carbon pollution caused the climate crisis that created these extreme fire conditions across the country,” said Jamie Hanson. , campaign manager for Greenpeace Australia-Pacific. “Hitting everyday taxpayers with the bill for that just adds insult to injury. These big polluters got rich by wrecking our climate and it’s time that ‘They start to cough for the repair bill.’

