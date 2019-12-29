Australia signs 2019 with overwhelming victory over New Zealand at CWM

Loading...

Lyon made its way in medium order, finishing with four wickets while the Kiwis were out for 240. They have never been in the hunt, the only doubt being that they can take this match for a fifth day.

The fact that they were able to push the game in the last hour of the day was due in large part to fortune opener Tom Blundell, who could have the job in the longer term after hitting a century of challenge – the second of his career.

Nathan Lyon uses four wickets as Australia completes the second test on Sunday.

Blundell, the last man missing for 121, would have been on his way to a duck if Paine had challenged Nigel Llong's decision not to give the right-hander to Mitchell Starc.

The 247-point victory was Australia’s narrowest this summer, but the match was just as one-sided as the previous three tests.

Although the Kiwis have avoided the ignominy of the innings defeats that hit Pakistan, given the bat's poor performance, it is doubtful even if they had received a third hit, they would have revised the 39 goal of 488 from Australia.

This match saw one-way traffic from lunch on the first day, the gap between the two nations widening with each session. It was the cricket version of continental drift.

Under pressure at first, the Australian stick showed its backbone, not yet resting solely on Steve Smith, whose stroke was overshadowed by a ton of program for Travis Head in his second year in baggy green, while Marnus Labuschagne continues to impress at # 3.

"It's a good thing for our stick and our bowling pins, we share the load," said Paine. "The guys go up when they need it. The good teams have guys who contribute to the list and that's what we're starting to get, which is great."

The early arrival means that Australian bowlers were able to lower tools on Monday instead of having to trade in temperatures which are expected to rise in the 1940s before the Sydney test from Friday.

One day after seeing Pat Cummins sink his teeth into the top order of the Black Caps, paceman James Pattinson joined the party.

The Victorian speedster, who participated in his first Boxing Day test since he underwent spinal fusion surgery to save his career, won the big wickets of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor in one devastating one.

It was the second time in this match that Pattinson kidnapped Williamson, whose horror streak continued with a line ball call.

The Australians weren't happy with the technology in this game, but were the beneficiaries here with Virtual Eye following the ball to cut the leg stump, although there is considerable doubt in there. ; naked eye. If Marais Erasmus had initially ruled in favor of Williamson, it would have survived.

Taylor's dismissal for two was messy, uprooting his own central stump after launching into an extravagant shot on his fourth ball.

Australia scored at a relaxed pace before the declaration was made less than an hour later. The timing of the close seemed more to do with the reduction in the number of passes they would have to play in the heat on Monday than anything related to a victory goal.

