Australia shaded New Zealand on Christmas Day when the big field responded to critics

Not? Here's the big one, the puzzle. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was suspicious enough to play first. It may have been because of the day – cool and intimidating overcast and swing – or the days ahead, which will be progressively warmer and better for the batter. We will see, which is one of the main joys of the cricket test. Williamson will be judged in hindsight 20-20, but Australian Tim Paine said he had no idea what would have been the wise decision and, in addition, the Kiwis did not reach their position in the ranking by turning away.

The bridge has mostly proven to hold. That dictated the terms. On this one, the drummers had to play their shots to score, not just put the bat in the ball. But that didn't make filming impossible, as sometimes happens. Each team has won mini-wins throughout the day. To start, the Australian drummers asked the New Zealand bowlers to come to them, and the New Zealand bowlers asked the Australian drummers to attack them. Later, the New Zealand bowlers went to the Australians, later again the Australians were the aggressors. From all this solved a captivating competition, somewhat denied by the dashboard.

Even at the end of the afternoon, Trent Boult found edges and Tim Southee and Colin de Grandhomme sometimes returned the great Steve Smith with their dressmakers, contrary to what he was doing to himself. The pace was also sufficient for Neil Wagner's Bodyline-lite schtick, intermittently against Smith and Marnus Labuchagne, by default against Matthew Wade. In search of outlets, Wade lived by the outer edge and … lived a little more by the outer edge and perished by it.

Cricket? Slow but absorbing, filled with contests as part of the contest, with much to come. Unless you were raised to cricket with clever bikes and in surround sound, that is enough. Christmas is waiting for the reward: ask any child of the good old days.

Black Caps have done what they do best: application-based innovation. This has even extended to trying to rock the Australians by sometimes playing left-handed bowling Mitch Santner. Overall, the Kiwis were unlucky. But luck is a mysterious quality of cricket, sort of following the trend and helping to create it.

The Australians did what they did best: they trusted Steve Smith, Labuschagne and David Warner. All, respecting the skill and persistence of the Kiwi attack, were infinitely patient. Their strike rates will be read by T20 fans as well as the strike rates. It’s good. A test match cannot be won in one day, but it can be lost in one. The eccentricities of Smith and Labuschagne are now the screen saver of Australian cricket. Their long collaboration resembled the dance of the brolgas. But it won the day for their country.

Was it worth watching? Most remained, except for a well-toasted item that was kicked out, accompanied by hoots for safety. The good old days. Sigh. But – despite the measured score rate – for most of the afternoon, the pitch was at the lovable level of a beer garden on a Sunday summer afternoon, and it there is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Will the crowd return? Half will not do it: it has always been so. The verdict on Thursday, although much awaited, could only be provisional. Testing a pitch is what it does on days four and five. Will it collapse? Will he cook? The same could be said of the competition, also of the dessert.

Greg Baum is chief sports columnist and associate editor at The Age.

