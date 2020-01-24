Australia confirmed its first case of the new corona virus in the state of Victoria on Saturday, while the national government urged people not to travel to Hubei province in China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

A Chinese citizen in his fifties who was in Wuhan City, where the virus first appeared, is said to be in a stable condition in a Melbourne hospital after arriving from China on January 19 on a flight from Guangzhou Victoria Health Minister Jenny Mikakos with journalists.

“It is important to emphasize that the community has no cause for concern,” said Mikakos.

Victoria’s incumbent chief health officer, Angie Bone, said the patient was not in the intensive care unit.

“He is stable and not in a very serious condition,” she said.

The death toll from the virus rose to 41 on Saturday. More than 1,300 were infected worldwide. However, most cases and all deaths have been recorded in Wuhan, where officials have strictly restricted travel and public gatherings.

The virus has raised the alarm, but there are still many unknowns about how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. Pneumonia can sometimes be fatal.

The Australians were asked on Saturday not to travel to Hubei Province in China because the government issued its strictest travel advice.

“Strict travel restrictions have been imposed in Wuhan and some other cities in Hubei Province,” said a statement by the Australian State Department. “If you are traveling to Hubei Province at this time, you may not be allowed to leave until the travel restrictions have been lifted.”

Australia is a popular destination for Chinese people. Last year, around 1.4 million people came from China at short notice – the largest source of foreign visitors.

© 2020 Thomson / Reuters. All rights reserved.

,