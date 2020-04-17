Australia recognizes that locking up the coronavirus can last a year even though it only has 63 deaths

6

AUSTRALIA is thinking of extending its lock to YEAR – even though it only suffered 63 deaths from the corona virus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned that life “below” could be limited for another 12 months because of a deadly pandemic.

A woman wears a mask while walking through the Chinatown district in Sydney Credit: Getty Images – Getty

This move will be in sharp contrast to the three-week extension announced by Dominic Raab for Britain – which has been rocked by 14,576 fatalities.

And some people see the proposal as a sign that other countries might also think of a very long lockout.

Australia has so far escaped the large number of victims reported worldwide after closing its borders and imposing strict “social distance” measures for last month.

Restaurants, bars and other “unimportant” businesses have been closed and public gatherings of more than two people have been banned under the threat of fines and even jail.

In response, the reported daily growth rate of new infections has been steady at a low single-digit percentage, from around 25 percent a few weeks ago.

There are now a total of around 6,500 infections which include 63 deaths.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has not yet decided to extend the lockdown for one year. Credit: EPA

A policeman moves to stop a woman from swimming in Bondi Beach, Sydney Credit: AFP or licensor

Mr Morrison said several measures, such as rules requiring people to stand at least 1.5 meters, would likely remain for several months, bearing in mind there was no guarantee the vaccine would be developed at that time.

“Social distance is something we should get used to,” he told radio station 3AW. “That could be a year, but I don’t speculate about it.”

“Of course while the virus is prevalent all over the world (the 1.5 meter rule) must be a natural instinct.”

The most populous state in the country is considering sending children to school in turns.

“We are considering our choice around a rostering system that will make some students return on certain days to increase face-to-face levels,” New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Friday.

“The alternative is that unfortunately students can face up to a year or more at home and we don’t deserve it,” he added.

Ministers in Australia have refused to rule out travel restrictions imposed until 2021 – meaning a tourism ban.

Residents are advised to plan a vacation in their own country when the crisis is over, rather than booking a trip to a more exotic place.

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said earlier this week: “It is impossible to tell at this time exactly when travel restrictions will be removed because that would be a problem that depends on health advice at the time.

“International travel restrictions have played a key role (in stopping the spread of COVID-19) and will continue to play a key role.

“The only people who return to Australia at present or enter the country effectively are Australians who receive assistance through various means or make their own flights to return to Australia.”

