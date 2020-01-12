Australia Receives Checkout-Free Stores Within 10 Years

Checkout-free shopping technology has already been tried in the U.S. by retail company Amazon, which operates a number of checkout-free Go stores nationwide.

Amazon’s Go stores use artificial intelligence, numerous sensors, and data to identify what customers are putting in their pockets. The company then charges the customer’s Amazon account after they leave the store.

It is this “almost seamless” shopping experience that Mr. Davis predicts for Coles stores in the next ten years after the success of self-service checkouts and online shopping in Australia.

Mr. Davis said they were an indication of how quickly technology had changed the retail sector and found that in 2009 only 60 of Coles’ 800 stores had self-service systems.

“Now almost all of our stores have them and 50 percent of our customers use them when they check out. It’s the biggest visible change at Coles in the past decade,” he said.

Woolworths has started tests for a similar checkout-free concept called Scan & Go, in which customers scan every product while shopping with their mobile phone and pay digitally before leaving the store.

In collaboration with international specialists Witron and Ocado, Coles has already taken steps to fully automate sales and build robotic warehouses.

As part of the technology push, Coles will continue to invest in advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to create “tailor-made” product ranges for every business across the country.

The retailer has signed contracts with Accenture, Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, and software system maker SAP to support these projects.

I have no doubt that customers can take the product off the shelf, add it to the cart, go out and pay for everything in the next 10 years.

Coles' general manager for advertising and express Greg Davis

“This will significantly improve our forecasts and therefore improve our availability so we can have just the right range in the right stores,” said Davis.

In the past fiscal year, Coles recorded an 8.3 percent drop in earnings without significant items. CEO Steven Cain said at the time that he would be “disappointed” if the company did not return to earnings growth by 2021.

Greg Davis, head of Coles for advertising and express, says customer demand for Little Shop collectibles has “exceeded our expectations”.

