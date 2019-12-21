Australia ready to challenge India, says Michael Hussey

Loading...

It is not known if success against India would be enough for Australia to reclaim the No. 1 ranking, but they would be well on their way to first place.

Australia was the last at the top of world cricket in 2016 after winning the victory in New Zealand, although they were brought down to earth with a thud by 3-0 laundering in Sri Lanka and a rare loss of home streak in South Africa, which caused a side overhaul.

While Steve Smith and David Warner's bullet-proofing bans injured Australia last year, this has forced the selectors to gut the next generation of drummers.

They hit the dirt with Marnus Labuschagne, which looms as a first long-term drop after saving its strong form in the Ashes with centuries in each of the first three tests, while Travis Head averaged nearly 41 after 15 tests , but must convert more than 50 years into centuries.

Opener Joe Burns and Matthew Wade have also had success since their recall, but none have cemented their place like Labuschagne.

The strength of the team lies in its bowling game with the rhythm trio Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc all in the world top 10 and Nathan Lyon remains one of the best spinners in the game.

"I think they can really challenge India, no doubt. The stick looks strong. You would like a little more from Wade and Head, but they didn't really get it opportunity, "said Hussey, who debuted at the time of Australia's glory. in the 2000s.

"The bowling alley looks world class. There is a certain depth there. It is good to know that someone like [James] Pattinson can enter directly. He is a player full-fledged bowling alley.

"I think bowling formation is as good as any other in the world. Once you have a really solid bowling formation, keep stability in hitting order, I certainly think that Australia can go back to # 1. "

Although Langer has been criticized by former paceman Geoff Lawson for playing "favorites" after the recall of Peter Siddle to the test team, a notion that the coach rejects, Hussey has given the green light to the selectors for their patience.

Despite some poor drummer performance in the Ashes, the selectors haven't made any drastic changes for the summer at home. Among the first six to play in Melbourne, only Burns was not in England.

"I think the selectors have been really good. They are looking to build continuity in the team, showing a lot of confidence in the guys there," said Hussey.

"And the players are playing well, there is no need to talk about their place on the team.

"It is important for this group to play together as much as possible because it helps to build the relationship, the relationship between them.

"The more they play together, the better they will play as a unit. The selection was really good. They were consistent and were clear enough in their communication of all of this."

Andrew Wu writes on cricket and AFL for the Sydney Morning Herald

