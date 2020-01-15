Shawn Mendes is everywhere! He seizes every opportunity to travel around the world to perform for his thirsty fans. He is one of the hardest working young talents in the industry.

But Shawn also makes time to travel for relaxation and not just for business. These adventures are usually alone or with friends. But sometimes he manages to steal his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, to take her to one of the coolest places on earth.

Traveling like this is huge for a child from Pickering, Ontario, Canada. We know for sure that he never thought he would be a tourist in Italy, Australia or Brazil. But luckily for him, he worked hard and earned the opportunity to see some beautiful beautiful places.

Without further ado, here are Australia, Miami and 15 other places that Shawn Mendes likes to travel to.

As if Chris and Liam Hemsworth were not enough for Byron Bay, Australia. Shawn Mendes was seen there in November and caught some rays. Residents of the seaside town have a good look at Shawn’s fit figure … Are they not lucky? This of course was before the terrible forest fires that tragically claimed much of the beautiful land.

In August 2018, Shawn Mendes hung around Cabo San Lucas, Mexico like a true A-Lister. The seaside resort is known for famous tourists enjoying the beaches, restaurants and water sports. Ok Magazine says that Shawn absolutely loved his time there. It was a real vacation because he had a short break between the tour dates.

Miami, Florida needs absolutely no more heat. But the temperature rose when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello arrived in July 2019. The two music superstars went heavy on the PDA and absolutely hissed in their bathing suits. Seriously, the two were over each other while they were in public.

According to Just Jared, Shawn Mendes greeted his fans like a true celebrity. In March 2019, the musician bent over his balcony like a king. He rocked a white tee, black jeans, and some pretty cool shades when he saw his screaming fans and the historic city below. Shawn made a little time to look at the wheel spot while on tour.

Although he was in a hurry, Shawn proved that he is a real gentleman. According to Just Jared, the singer made time last March to make a few selfies with his admiring fans in Amsterdam. Although he was there to perform, he made time to roam the streets of the diverse and downright cool cultural hub. Seriously … Amsterdam is great!

According to Just Jared, Shawn Mendes is a regular customer in Toronto. This is because the mega city is not far from his hometown, where part of his family still lives. However, Shawn is usually there to perform. But that doesn’t stop him from visiting his favorite cafes and walking around like a local. That means being bundled in a scarf with a hot coffee in hand.

Here’s Shawn wandering the streets of San Diego, California in July. According to Just Jared, he was there for a concert. But that didn’t stop him from shopping. He also spent some time there with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello. Together they went for brunch in one of the world-famous restaurants of San Diego.

According to Just Jared, Shawn spent a lot of November and December 2019 touring the world. One of his stops was a favorite of his … Sao Paulo, Brazil. And if we don’t say it ourselves, Shawn looked pretty at home when he left his hotel. Mind you, he had to keep a warm face while being greeted by countless fans.

Not many people can claim to have recorded an album in a beachfront villa in Jamaica. But Shawn can. According to CN Traveler, Shawn was in Jamaica in February 2018 to finalize his third album. While he was there, he stayed in Cocosan, a studio that is part of Geejam Studios in Port Antonio.

If you go to Orlando, Florida, you can also be the ultimate Harry Potter nerd. According to Orlando Tourism, Shawn Mendes was delighted and delighted to enter Harry Potter’s The Wizarding World. Shawn sauntered through a real Diagon Alley in Universal Orlando. That is just one of the many attractions that this Harry Potter theme park has to offer.

Shawn drove his fans completely crazy when he took off his shirt in 2016 and roamed the picturesque Bondi beach. According to The Daily Mail, the Canadian singer loved the iconic beach in Sydney, Australia. Although Bondi is the most famous beach, areas such as Bronte offer a much better beach experience for those who love the water such as Shawn.

According to Just Jared, Shawn behaved like a real tourist in Bologna, Italy. The historic city is the capital of the Emilia-Romagna region, in northern Italy. It is known for its arched colonnades, beautiful cafés and medieval and Renaissance structures. Probably the most beautiful of all is the Fountain of Neptune and the Basilica di San Petronio.

According to Just Jared, Shawn and Camila were spotted very nicely together in a restaurant in San Fran. Although they avoided the press, the press found them. The duet singers “Senorita” behaved like tourists while walking along the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. Strangely enough, they thought they were not being watched at all.

Shawn was excited when he was pulled by his fans outside of his hotel in London, England in 2016. According to Just Jared, the “Mercy” singer was in the beautiful city to perform on The X Factor. However, because Shawn loves London, he made time to go to a few of his favorite restaurants and even visit some of London’s most loved sights.

The thirsty fans of Shawn certainly picked up the amore atmosphere in Paris in May 2018. According to Just Jared, they were busy outside Virgin Radio where the “In My Blood” singer was interviewed. Shawn was also seen as wandering in the romantic city and even for a visit to the Eiffel Tower …

In October 2019, Shawn tore off his shirt and tapped the white sand of Perth … Yes, it was the fan’s most desired dream. According to Just Hared, the singer was in Australia and New Zealand for a number of shows. But he decided to hang out in the western city of Perth for a while. There he hung on a huge yacht with his friends.

Pedestrians in Rio, Brazil, received a special surprise on December 2, 2019. According to Just Jared, Shawn stepped out onto the balcony of his hotel room to wave at spectators. All of whom could look very well at his tight torso. But this is common in Rio de Janeiro. Almost everyone walks around without a shirt and almost everyone looks good to do it.