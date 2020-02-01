Australia lost in the first T20 tri-series match against England in the Super Over

Bushfire smoke lingered in the distance as water bombers flew over us throughout the game, fighting the flames on the south edge of Canberra.

The temperature was above 40 degrees throughout the competition and it was Knight who defeated the blistering conditions by smashing 78 runs and 45 balls.

Australia made a brave comeback, scoring 22 runs on the last two over to force the super-over, but England chased the eight runs in just four balls.

Australia had a bowling success after winning the throw and dominated early with 29 runs, but Knight and Fran Wilson (39, not eliminated) responded with a 115-run partnership.

Ellyse Perry (1-9) grabbed the first wicket when Beth Mooney screamed to fire Danni Wyatt (17) in the fifth.

Amy Jones (10 out of 24) struggled to get going, and under pressure she was out of action after a direct goal from Jess Jonassen, who was in the middle of the field.

Australian teenage debutant Sutherland caught Georgia Wareham (1-15) a hard catch, which proved crucial as Knight continued to dominate.

Perry later made up for the mistake after running 20 meters from the finish line and making a deep slide to shoot Natalie Sciver (4). Wilson was dropped over in the 18th and Knight received another delay on the 19th as Australia fought on the field.

Knight, who scored 67 against India the day before, was beaten in the final by Rachael Haynes ahead of Megan Schutt (1-40).

Australian Mooney (65 out of 45 balls) was great before a middle-order breakdown brought England under control thanks to Sarah Glenn (3:28). But Sutherland (22) led the fight alongside Delissa Kimmince (15) and both ended unbeaten.

Left arm offspinner Sophie Ecclestone did an excellent super over and held Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner on just eight runs. Perry played for Australia, but Knight and Wyatt got there easily.

England lost the start on Friday against India, which Australia will face on Sunday. During the game, coach Matthew Mott said he would use the tri-series to switch sides before the World Cup.

“We will make some important changes to some of the vacancies, but in general we will try to improve our structure and only make some changes during the tournament,” said Mott.

The game was part of Cricket Australia’s first round of reconciliation. The game started with a barefoot circle in which both sides and the referees took off their shoes to demonstrate their determination to reconcile. Australia also wore jerseys designed by indigenous peoples, the first time an Australian cricket team wore an indigenous-inspired jersey.

with AAP

