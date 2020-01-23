Australia loses the U23 Asia Cup semi-final against South Korea but can still qualify for the Olympics

“Of course it is disappointing tonight, but you have to take your hat off to South Korea. South Korea played very well and we were beaten by a better team tonight,” he said.

The coach said his young team had an important experience of becoming the first Australian under-23 team to reach the semi-finals in an Asian tournament.

“It was a great learning curve for them, a great lesson for them, and we are making progress,” added Arnold.

After an evenly balanced and at times dreary first half, the White Wolves started to turn the screws on their opponents and broke through in the 56th minute the goal of midfielder Kim’s fine poacher.

Lee You-hyeon’s poor performance from the right shot past an outstretched Tom Glover and hit the left post while unmarked Kim was waiting to score an open goal.

The strike lifted South Korea, and shortly afterwards, defender Jeong fled an overcrowded 18-yard box to find himself one on one with Glover just to throw a panicked shot into the sky.

South Korea rightly doubled their lead in the 76th minute after substitute Lee Dong-gyeong took a few clever steps.

The midfielder received the ball on the edge of the field and hit central defender Dylan Ryan before boring the post into the net with his left foot and triggering wild celebrations in the mainly South Korean crowd.

Australia tried to break out, but a relentless South Korea raved about quarter-final hero Al Hassan Toure and strikers Trent Buhagiar, Jacob Italiano and Reno Piscopo.

Arnold remains confident that the Olympians will be able to play their first Olympic game in twelve years by beating Uzbekistan in their duel that starts on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. (AEDT).

“We have to show and we will show the Australian fighting spirit,” he said.

“After the big effort of the game, I told the boys that we were doing well in patches, but the game is over now. There’s nothing you can do about it. South Korea was the better team that evening. It’s just about what is happening.” ahead of us and that’s Uzbekistan on Saturday and win the game. “

