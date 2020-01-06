Australia is Qatar the largest LNG exporter in the world

Loading...

“But 2019 is the first time that Australia has consistently outperformed global LNG export performance.”

The final production figures for Qatar for 2019 are still pending. However, according to EnergyQuest, the country’s production is expected to decrease by 2.5 million tons to 75 million tons.

According to Dr. Bethune’s production capacity was 88 million tonnes in Australia and 77 million tonnes in Qatar. “There is still room to grow,” he said.

Western Australia was the country’s dominant LNG export region with 57 percent of shipments, with the North West Shelf project managed by Woodside making the largest single contribution.

Woodside said Monday that its LNG exports from WA would support the global transition to a lower-emission future.

“Woodside plays an important role in the global energy transition by controlling our own emissions and reducing global emissions by delivering cleaner energy to a world that needs it,” said a spokeswoman.

LNG is expected to play an increasingly important role in the future global energy mix by providing the necessary stability when the conditions for renewable energies are unfavorable, for example when it is not sunny or windy. Electricity from gas has on average half of the greenhouse gas emissions from electricity from coal.

In Australia, the ongoing national forest fire crisis has triggered new calls to accelerate the exit from coal power, which still accounts for around 60 percent of Australian electricity.

However, the country’s boom in LNG exports has been identified as worrying by environmental groups due to the significant amount of emissions released during production and production. 4.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents added in Australia by March 2019 The Morrison government argues that LNG exports support efforts to curb global warming by displacing overseas coal-fired power plants.

Federal Resource Minister Matt Canavan said Monday that growth in the Australian LNG sector has boosted the local economy and created much needed jobs in the regions of North Australia.

“Australia’s LNG history is very encouraging and positive for the country,” said Canavan.

“The contribution of the LNG sector to the local economy in places like Darwin, Gladstone, Darling Downs and Western Queensland, Karratha and Broome is essential.”

The Morrison government will continue to work in 2020 to expand the national gas industry for domestic consumers and exports, Canavan said.

The industry group of Australian gas producers said the milestone that Australia had become the world’s best LNG exporter was reached after the industry had invested more than $ 350 billion nationally in the past decade and created 80,000 direct and indirect jobs.

“Australia’s LNG projects will bring decades of economic growth, jobs and exports,” said Andrew McConville of the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association.

“LNG exports also have regional and global environmental benefits and contribute to a cleaner sky for our trading partners.”

After a threefold increase in domestic gas prices by up to $ 10-12 per gigajoule since exports began, the federal government has considered forcing gas producers to reserve a certain supply for the domestic market to cut bills for households and manufacturers , Dr. Bethune said prices on the east coast fell to $ 5 per gigajoule in January 2020.

