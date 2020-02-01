Australia is digging deep against Scotland to keep Sydney Seven’s chances alive

The duel against the United States began on Sunday morning after the Americans had won lightly against Scotland (32-14) and Japan (45-7).

“It makes sleeping a lot easier,” said Walsh. “Taking such victories is vital for the dynamics and extremely enjoyable. I think we would have probably lost that against Scotland last year, but this year you absorbed it and scored a few points.

Acrobatics by Lachie Miller against Japan on Saturday

“We worked really hard to control the momentum and, if we’re against us, how to get it back. When there are only five players left, it was really great to score with six and not let them score.

“Moz does what he does best. He must have torn apart the opposition there. “

Walsh agreed to the penalty attempt (“that’s the rules of the game”), but wondered whether Hutchison, who scored the game’s first attempt, should have been punished.

At the start of the game in Japan, Anderson had a nice shootout with the Aussies and they extended their lead to 14-0 when Jeral Skelton lit the burners on the left edge.

Turner then went for a 0:19 lead before a couple of attempts in the second half against a tough Japanese team prevented Australia from losing early.

A loss to the U.S. would end Australia’s quest to win the first World Cup since the 2018 Sydney Sevens.

Former sprinters Carlin Isles and Perry Baker scored five of the United States’ seven attempts against Japan, and Walsh knows it will be difficult to contain.

“They are weapons,” said Walsh. “They score half the US points in every game, so if you knock them out, your chances of winning are pretty good. It’s easier said than done.

“USA, from what I’ve seen, they’re in shape and stacking up on points. We need to play a strategic game and bring in the attitude that we hope will drive us to the semi-finals.”

When asked about the hot weather, where the temperatures in Bankwest Stadium were over 40 degrees, Walsh said: “The hotter the better. I think none of the boys played (in warmer weather). Every environment is around seven different. It’s the same for everyone. “

