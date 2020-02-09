Australia hopefully chooses singer Montaigne as Eurovision

Australia has selected Montaigne as its Eurovision representative.

The 24-year-old artist from Sydney won the television competition Eurovision – Australia Decides on Saturday evening and booked a ticket for the last rounds of the international singing competition, which is due to take place in the Netherlands in May.

Ten performers took part in the Gold Coast show organized by SBS, but it was Montaigne who got the most votes from a combined jury and audience record with her song Don’t Break Me.

“The craziest night I’ve ever made – I’m going to EUROVISION – life is crazy – thank you for supporting me,” Montaigne, whose real name is Jessica Cerro, posted on Facebook after the results were announced were.

The ten players vying to represent Australia on the world’s largest stage included pop icon Vanessa Amorosi, Australian idol powerhouse Casey Donovan and Australian Got Talent winner Jack Vidgen.

Last year’s winner of The Voice, Diana Rouvas, who supported Tina Arena at concerts when she was 19, continued her musical revival with her song Can We Make Heaven.

“I’m a 35-year-old woman (in an industry) who focuses on age and women who are 20 years old, and then you’re done,” said Rouvas.

“I am really proud to be here now because I am now a better artist and singer and writer. It is valuable for the music that is an expression of the soul.”

Casey Donovan’s hymn of self-love and acceptance, Proud, won the public vote on Saturday, but was pushed to second place as soon as a jury’s points were considered by industry experts.

“From the first line of the song to the last crescendo, I fell in love with this song. It appealed to me in a way that music had not existed in a long time, ”said Donovan.

“Pride is just a reminder of yourself, being proud of yourself, proud of all the ups and downs, getting up and moving forward despite the pain no matter how many people overthrow you.”

Amorosi, who was no stranger to the world stage after her appearances at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, returned with the Power Ballad Lessons of Love.

Eurovision is the world’s largest television music competition and Australia has been participating since 2015 when Guy Sebastian launched the campaign and finished fifth.

The Australian singer-songwriter Dami Im, who was born in South Korea, achieved the best result in the country in 2016 with second place.

The admission of Australia is a recognition of the country’s large fan base for the competition. Over three million Australians saw Eurovision last year.

Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence won the competition last year and gave the Netherlands its first Eurovision victory since 1975.

The Australian participant Kate Miller-Heidke was ninth.