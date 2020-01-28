Australia has the fourth slowest broadband in the OECD

Australia has dropped to 68th place in the worldwide Internet speed ranking, making it the fourth slowest broadband country in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The nation has dropped in the Speedtest Global Index ranking last year, though the $ 51 billion National Broadband Network (NBN), which is expected to be completed within six months, continues to expand.

Australia slipped three places to 68 out of 177 countries in December 2019.

In December, the global average download speed was 73.58 Mbit / s (megabits per second) and the average upload speed was 40.39 Mbit / s.

Australia’s average download speed of just 41.78 Mbps was almost half the global average.

At only 18.77 Mbit / s, the upload speed was less than half the global average.

The index is run by the speed test company Ookla and ranks the countries according to their monthly average download speed, which is calculated using real consumer-initiated tests by broadband users who test the speed of their individual connections.

Analysis of The New Daily’s December Parliament’s Australian Parliament Library shows that Australia, with 36 nations with comparable economies, has one of the slowest broadband networks in the OECD.

Australia ranked 32nd out of the 35 OECD countries (excluding Iceland, which is not included in Ookla’s Speedtest ranking), ahead of Mexico, Turkey and Greece.

RMIT scientist for telecommunications and network technology, Mark Gregory, said the results showed that the coalition government’s NBN could not be delivered to the nation.

After taking office in 2013, the coalition government rejected Labour’s plans for an NBN with 93 percent fiber-to-the-premises coverage (FTTP) and instead set up a network that includes a plethora of old and new technologies of different quality. Expressing concern that there is a “digital divide” between people with and without access to fast and reliable internet.

“The government’s argument is that because we are trying to make broadband available to everyone, we are justification for accepting a generally poorer overall result,” said Dr. Gregory.

The government is wrong. From other countries, we now have sufficient evidence that the cost of introducing fiber locally would have decreased further in line with the projections.

“And you can only meet future needs by providing fiber optic cables.”

The decline in global broadband speed in Australia is due to the release of a controversial report in October, commissioned by NBN Co and carried out by AlphaBeta. AlphaBeta claimed that the Australian broadband network was among the best in the world.

In the report, which independent experts rated “self-serving” and “disingenuous”, Australia was ranked 17th for broadband speed among comparable economies. A ranking that he predicts would rise to 13th place once the NBN rollout is completed in June.

A spokesman for the NBN Co dismissed the results as “misleading” and referred to the AlphaBeta report instead.

“The positive impact of the NBN on Australian broadband services is clear as download speeds have more than doubled from an average of 16Mbps in 2014 when the rollout accelerated to more than 40Mbps today,” the spokesman said ,

However, Tama Leaver, an associate professor of internet studies at Curtin University, said that the results of the Ookla speed test did not provide an “exact average for Australia as such” (the service is most commonly used either when connecting or when connecting) Problem occurred). This is useful as a comparison with other countries. “

“Such a poor result for Australia clearly shows that Australia’s broadband speed is significantly behind most of the countries with comparable prosperity and most of the countries in our region,” said Dr. Leaver.

Australian internet speeds are embarrassingly slow and show how poorly the NBN rollout was managed. “

The NBN is said to “make Australian Internet speed and capacity future-proof and instead has not even met current speed and capacity requirements,” said Dr. Leaver.

“The NBN should have integrated fiber into every home to ensure that the expectation of working remotely, connecting remotely and fully participating in the digital economy is possible,” he said.

Instead, the NBN is a Frankenstein monster made up of old and new parts, and the ultimate speed depends on the oldest and weakest parts of the network.

“That’s why Australians have such slow speeds, and that’s a problem that was identified long before the NBN rollout began.”

Labor Communication spokeswoman Michelle Rowland told The New Daily that the Morrison government “delivered an inferior NBN that not only costs more than the original fiber plan, but is slower, less reliable, and less resilient.”

“Whether it’s climate change, energy policy, or world-class broadband, liberals just don’t have a plan for this country,” she said.

A spokesman for the Secretary of Communications, Paul Fletcher, said it was “misleading” to compare Australia’s broadband rollout to other international rollouts “due to our size and low population density”.

“Comparing broadband performance across countries using global broadband speed test surveys has significant shortcomings,” he said.

“Today we know that 65 percent of the buildings connected to the NBN have a wholesale plan that offers 50 Mbit / s or more.”