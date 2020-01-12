Australia goes from defense to offense in a battle against forest fires

Australian fire crews said on Sunday they had been able to go from defense to offense for the first time in weeks due to a time outage.Dale McLean, who helps manage the response at a fire near the town of Bodalla in New South Wales was part of a team bulldozing small trees and burning brushwood in front of the projected fire path to try to prevent it ” reach a main highway by depriving it of fuel. “This fire took a major run of about seven or eight days. Some time ago, and with the weather now changing, the weather has calmed down, the fire has calmed down,” he said. “The fire behavior has changed. So we are able to get in front of the fire now, to go on the offensive.” Other workers echoed McLean’s comments, saying that the cooler temperatures and gentle winds finally gave them a chance to progress. The weather is expected to remain mild for the next week, although any deterioration in conditions after that could see the forest fires rekindling. Progress came after a firefighter was Killed by falling tree Bill Slade – one of the few professionals among the mainly volunteer firefighting brigades in south-eastern Australia – died on Saturday near Omeo in eastern state from Victoria, said the director r Forest Fire Management Victoria executive, Chris Hardman. November for 40 years of service with the forestry agency. “Although we have tremendous experience in identifying dangerous trees, sometimes these tree failures cannot be predicted,” said Hardman. “Working on the fire field in a forest environment is a high-risk dynamic environment and it involves significant risk.” The tragedy brings the death toll to at least 27 in a crisis that has destroyed more than 2,000 homes and burned an area larger than the US state of Indiana since September. Four of the victims were firefighters. The crisis has accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Conservative government of taking more action to tackle climate change, which experts say has heightened the flames. Thousands of protesters gathered in Sydney and Melbourne on Friday calling for Morrison to be sacked and Australia to take tougher action on global warming. Prime Minister said Sunday that his government is building resilience to fire hazard posed by climate change. The government was in the process of developing a national disaster risk reduction framework within the Interior Ministry that would deal with forest fires, cyclones, floods and drought. “This is a longer-term risk framework model that addresses one of the big problems in response to the climate,” said Mr. Morrison. He said his government has accepted that climate change will lead to longer, warmer and drier summers, despite the fact that junior lawmaker George Christensen posted on social media over the weekend that the cause of latest fire was arson rather than man- Another subordinate lawmaker, Craig Kelly, also publicly denied any link between climate change and the fire crisis. Ave said only a minority of the fires were deliberately started. “Government policy is set by the Cabinet. Our party room has a wide range of views, “said Morrison of those in government who reject traditional climate science. Morrison also announced that A $ 76 million ($ 52 million) will be spent to provide psychological counseling to firefighters and fire-affected communities as part of a previously announced 2 billion Australian dollar ($ 1.4 billion) stimulus package. “There was a deep scar in the landscape that has crossed our country, “said Morrison.” But I am also very much aware, as is the government, of the real scars that will be present for a long time to come for those who have been exposed to the trauma of these wildfires. bush. ”While the threat of fire is more acute in rural communities, the smoke from forest fires that has smothered some of the largest cities in Australia remind many urban Australians of the ongoing disaster. Associated Press writer Rod McGuirk of Canberra, Australia contributed to this report.

Australian fire crews said on Sunday that they had been able to go from defense to offense for the first time in weeks due to a time interruption.

Dale McLean, who helps manage a fire response near the town of Bodalla, in the state of New South Wales, was part of a team that razed small trees and burned brush in front of the intended path fire to try to prevent it from reaching an important highway by depriving it of fuel.

“This fire took on a major scale about seven or eight days ago, and with the weather changing now, the weather has calmed down, the fire has calmed down,” he said. “The fire behavior has changed. So we are able to get past the fire now, to go on the offensive. “

Other workers echoed McLean’s comments, saying that cooler temperatures and mild winds finally gave them a chance to progress. The weather is expected to remain mild for the next week, although any deterioration in conditions after that could see the forest fires rekindle.

Progress came after a firefighter was killed by the fall of a tree. Bill Slade – one of the few professionals among the mainly volunteer firefighting brigades in south-eastern Australia – died Saturday near Omeo in eastern Victoria, said the director. Forest Fire Management Victoria executive Chris Hardman.

The married father of two, 60, was congratulated in November on 40 years of service to the forestry agency.

“Although we have tremendous experience in identifying dangerous trees, sometimes these tree failures cannot be predicted,” said Hardman. “Working on the fire site in a forest environment is a high-risk dynamic environment and it involves significant risk.”

The tragedy brings the death toll to at least 27 in a crisis that has destroyed more than 2,000 homes and burned an area larger than the U.S. state of Indiana since September. Four of the victims are firefighters.

The crisis has sparked accusations that Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Conservative government needs to take more action to tackle climate change, which experts say has heightened the flames. Thousands of protesters gathered Friday in Sydney and Melbourne, demanding that Morrison be sacked and that Australia take tougher action against global warming.

The Prime Minister said on Sunday that his government is building resilience to the fire danger posed by climate change.

He said the government is developing a national disaster risk reduction framework within the Interior Ministry that will deal with forest fires, cyclones, floods and drought.

“This is a longer-term risk framework model that addresses one of the big problems in response to climate change,” said Morrison.

He said his government accepts that climate change will lead to longer, warmer and drier summers, despite the fact that junior lawmaker George Christensen posted on social media this weekend that the cause of the latest fires was arson rather than human-made climate change. Another junior lawmaker, Craig Kelly, has also publicly denied any link between climate change and the fire crisis.

State officials said only a minority of the fires were deliberately started.

“Government policy is defined by the Cabinet. Our party room has a wide range of views, ”said Morrison of those in government who reject climate science.

Morrison also announced that A $ 76 million ($ 52 million) will be spent providing psychological counseling to firefighters and fire-affected communities as part of an A $ 2 billion recovery fund (1, $ 4 billion) previously announced.

“There has been a deep scar in the landscape that has been left across our country,” said Morrison. “But I am also very aware, as is the government, of the very real scars that will be present for a long time to come for those who have been exposed to the trauma of these bush fires.”

While the threat of fire is most acute in rural communities, the smoke from the forest fires that have smothered some of Australia’s largest cities reminds many urban Australians of the ongoing disaster.

Associated Press writer Rod McGuirk of Canberra, Australia contributed to this report.

.