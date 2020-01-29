Australians trapped in the Chinese city of Wuhan following a corona virus outbreak will soon be evacuated, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced.

Australians transported by Wuhan are sent to Christmas Island for at least 14 days, which serves as a quarantine facility for corona viruses.

According to Morrison, Qantas has offered to help evacuate Australians stuck in Wuhan.

The government should support departures based on last-in-first-out.

The announcement follows similar efforts by other nations to evacuate their nationals from the virus’ epicenter.

There are more than 600 Australian citizens in Hubei Province who have registered with consular officials.

Qantas has offered to evacuate Australians captured in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province.

The federal government also provides one million masks for general practitioner patients and health care professionals who experience coronavirus symptoms.

Australia has also improved its official travel advice and asked people to rethink all trips to China.

China has confirmed that there are now more than 6,000 cases of coronavirus and 132 deaths.

The official number of Australian cases remains at five, but the authorities expect a small number of other cases to be reported in the near future.

