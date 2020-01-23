Auston Matthews has been replaced by Brady Tkachuk for the upcoming NHL All-Star Game, but is still planning to travel to St. Louis to participate in the showcase weekend of the competition.

Matthews has a nagging wrist injury and was advised not to participate in the ice activities in the Enterprise Center.

#Leafs ahead Auston Matthews will attend the upcoming NHL All-Star Weekend, but will not actively participate in ice events. Matthews is listed as daily because he receives acute treatment for a continuous pulse condition.

– Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 22, 2020

Unlike most players who bow to the event due to an injury, Matthews still plans to be present. He has enjoyed his previous all-star experiences and has been named the Atlantic Division team in each of his four NHL seasons.

The 22-year-old center is in the middle of a career year for the Toronto Maple Leafs with 34 goals and 57 points at the break, and has so far appeared in all the team’s 49 games.

The wrist injury is not expected to put him offside when Toronto resumes play in Nashville next week.

Matthews returned to Scottsdale, Ariz., For the bye bye week and spent time skating and training.

After further consultation with team trainers and doctors, it was decided that it was best to take a few extra days to heal his injury instead of participating in the skill competition and all-star game.