Auston Matthews' hat trick puts an exclamation mark on collapsing effort

TORONTO – If Blake Coleman scores a hat trick in Toronto, does it make a noise?

Unfortunately, not if Auston Matthews also scores one – his first in 1,190 nights, his first home and his very first performance with three goals, full stop.

Years before the mustache, Matthews turned the hockey world on his ear with an NHL debut for the ages, hanging four goals on the unsuspecting Ottawa Senators on October 12, 2016.

You wouldn’t have believed it if you hadn’t seen it. And if you had seen it, you wouldn’t believe it would cost the same player 27 (!) Consecutive efforts with two goals before he would eventually find it just three times in one evening.

“Yeah, it’s kind of funny. We actually talked about it a couple of times,” said Mitch Marner, who set up his centreman for a tip and a simple one-timer before Matthews poked an unaccompanied empty netter. “I am sure that is a great relief for him to be sure of this.”

While the 7-4 run of poor Coleman’s Maple Leafs of New York Devils Tuesday might later be remembered as the upcoming party of Rasmus Sandin, Matthews’ long-awaited hat-trick set an emphatic exclamation mark on a necessary collapse.

There is symmetry here: AM34 scored his 34th goal of the season on the 34th shot of the Leafs.

Not long after the caps were raining in celebration, the Scotiabank Arena ice cream scooped past Hall & Oates ‘You Make My Dreams’ and Marky Mark and the ‘Good Vibrations’ of the Funky Bunch and cleared the abnormal gap between hat tricks.

“I mean, I thought I’d get there for a while,” he said.

Scoring goals, which Matthews openly craves, has become second nature.

The Leafs lead the other 30 clubs and pile up at 3.66 a night, a course that has risen since Sheldon Keefe took the helm.

And Matty’s hatred jumps him into two goals by tracking down David Pastrnak (36) for the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy race.

On this evening, Matthews’ production was less the result of a single performance, such as the show he orchestrated against Winnipeg last week, and more a continuation of a trend.

The man has taken an average of one goal per game in his last 18 outings.

“Good to see him be rewarded … it’s a big one,” said winger Zach Hyman. “We were joking about:” I think you may have a record for two-goal matches for your second hat trick. “

It has been 12 years since a shooter “hated” so many two-goal matches between hat tricks.

(Since 1990, Mark Recchi has had the longest streak, with 32 duels with two goals between hat tricks from 1991 to 1996. Recently, Owen Nolan had 29 duels with two goals between the hatties from 1999 to 2008.)

While Keefe continues to experiment with his other three lines – on Tuesday he tried Pierre Engvall along with John Tavares and William Nylander to help control their backs – Matthews has created a groove between Hyman and Marner and the results are spectacular.

All three accumulate points in the O zone and limit the time of opponents in the D zone.

Despite opposing the top line of Nico Hischier Tuesday, Matthews & Co. tilted. ice, owned 65 percent of the shot attempts and produced the kind of defensive effort that is crucial to an empty blue line.

House of the Maple Leafs

Stream 56 Maple Leafs games with Sportsnet this season. Get over 500 NHL games, blackout-free, including Hockey Night in Canada, all outdoor games, the All-Star Game, 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

“As a unit, we thought we had the puck under very good control and had not missed many opportunities,” Marner said.

Despite his fetish for crafting, Keefe doesn’t know where to find chemistry where he found it.

“I really like what we see from that trio with Matthews,” Keefe said. “It makes sense to me in many ways, in terms of the way you see the ice and passes and the way you end up. But Mitch and (Hyman) were also very successful with John there. We have to weigh that up and, again, it has a lot to do with how things fall under it. “

On Thursday, Matthews will try to build all those caps on the ice against Calgary. In 23 home dates this season, he has scored an incredible 27 goals (and 39 points), and finally three in one go.

“They made some incredible plays to feed me the puck tonight,” Matthews said. “I just tried to put it in.”

Easy as 1-2-3.