Austin Proehl scored two goals in the first XFL game in 2020

Former outstanding University of North Carolina football player Austin Proehl scored two touchdowns for the Seattle Dragons in Saturday’s first XFL game in 2020. Proehl took five shots for 88 yards at stake and was one of the few bright spots in his team’s 31-19 loss to the DC Defenders.

His first score of the game was a 14-yard reception, with the Dragons coming out on top at the end of the first quarter. It was also the first touchdown of the season by a player in the XFL. His second touchdown was a 57-yard hit that broke the game in the third quarter with 19 points per tile.

Proehl last played football in 2017 as a member of the Tar Heels. He suffered a broken left collarbone this season and was limited to just six games. He caught 21 balls for 337 yards and a touchdown during his senior season. He recovered from his injury this season and has returned for the last two games. He was later drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He was dropped from the Bills shortly before the start of the following season and picked up by the Tennessee Titans just a few days later. The titans released him the following day. He was inducted into the Los Angeles Rams practice group in late October. He signed a reserve / future contract with the Rams on February 6, 2019, but was canceled on August 30, 2019 during the final cut in the roster.

