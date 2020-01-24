The defensive duel in Queensland Jesse Williams was a member of the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl winning team in 2014, although he sustained a knee injury for the entire season.

Former Geelong AFL star Ben Graham fought the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2009 Super Bowl.

The Chiefs, led by Electric Quarterback and acting NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, are easy favorites.

The 49ers earned their place with a 37-20 demolition of the Green Bay Packers at the weekend.

“It’s crazy to think about it,” said Wishnowsky when he talked about the size of a Super Bowl when he was a beginner.

“After the weekend game we went to dinner with friends and family and I was thinking about it at the time, but now I see it as just another game – beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Hopefully I’ll think about that after the Super Bowl, but right now I’m trying to think of it as another game.”

Wishnowsky left school in Perth at the age of 16 and worked as a glazier until he took a gamble in 2013 and flew to Melbourne despite limited money to attend the Prokick Australia Punting Academy.

He worked in a pub to make ends meet and wondered whether he should sleep in a 24-hour gym because he couldn’t afford a rental.

He moved to the US in 2014 to stab for Santa Barbara City College and from 2016 to 2018 for the University of Utah.

He won the Ray Guy Award for Best College Punter in 2016.

Making a Super Bowl can be expensive for players.

Wishnowsky said that players are allocated a certain number of tickets for the game for friends and family, but players must purchase them.

His girlfriend, mother, father, sister and a buddy from Perth will take part in the game.

“We don’t get any for free,” said Wishnowsky.

“Basically you have to buy them all. You get a certain amount that you can buy.”

Players get a “very small” discount.

“What you see online is basically what we get it for,” said Wishnowsky.

The cheapest tickets on the official Super Bowl website are $ 4000 ($ 5800).

Wishnowsky signed a four-year, $ 3.3 million (A4.8 million) contract with the 49ers last year that included a signing bonus of $ 765,000 ($ A1.1 million).

Players on Super Bowl winning teams will receive a $ 100,000 ($ 146,000) bonus.

If the 49ers win, Wishnowsky will have an electric vehicle on San Francisco’s environmentally conscious streets.

“Hopefully I can treat myself to a Tesla if we get the ‘W’,” he said.

