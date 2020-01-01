Ausralia v New Zealand third test

Loading...

Tim Paine started the summer without eliminating the possibility that it was his last for Australia, but Justin Langer has now effectively endorsed him as test captain until at least the final of the ICC World Test Championship in mid-2021, describing the gatekeeper as "almost our most important player".

With Steve Smith's ban on directing expiring in March and Paine turning 35 in December, the question of who could be the next Australian test captain had been a hot topic in the second half of the year. last year, with Cricket Australia team performance chief Ben Oliver in November. the hierarchy would begin discussions on a succession plan this summer.

Tim Paine changed codes on Wednesday during Australian training in Sydney. Credit: Getty Images

However, this is no longer a major item on the agenda, the Tasmanian in good shape having been confirmed more than the accidental captain or the warchief that he was sometimes painted as since taking office in such dramatic circumstances in Cape Town in 2018.

Now far from the selectors and the Cricket Australia board of directors to weigh the merits of Smith taking over as captain this year or turning to vice-captain Pat Cummins, Langer says Paine could continue until at least the final of the first World Test Championship, which will take place in Lord's in June 2021. Paine has repeatedly verified his name as a top priority for the Australian team and although there is no certainty that they will be there, they are ranked second in the ranking behind India and if they stay in the top two, they will likely face Virat Kohli's team in London.