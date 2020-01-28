Auschwitz survivors warn of increasing anti-Semitism 75 years later

OSWIECIM, Poland (AP) – Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp prayed and cried to mark the 75th anniversary of its liberation and returned on Monday to the place where they had lost entire families and warned of the dangerous growth of anti-Semitism and hatred in the world.

“We have the last living survivors with us, the last among those who have seen the Holocaust with their own eyes,” said Polish President Andrzej Duda to those present, including the German President and Jewish, Christian and Muslim leaders.

“The scale of the crime committed in this place is terrifying, but we must not look away from it and never forget it,” said Duda.

Around 200 survivors of the camp took part, including many older Jews and non-Jews who had traveled from Israel, the United States, Australia, Peru, Russia, Slovenia and other countries.

Many lost parents and grandparents in Auschwitz or other Nazi extermination camps during World War II, but also children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.

They gathered under a huge heated tent on the rails that had brought people to Birkenau, the part of the huge complex where most of the murdered Jews were killed in gas chambers and then cremated.

Auschwitz was liberated by the Soviet army on January 27, 1945.

Ronald Lauder, the President of the World Jewish Congress, brought the crowd to tears with the story of a survivor who was separated from his family: the man watched as his young daughter in a red coat died and turned into a small one red dot in the distance before it disappears forever.

After the war ended, when “the world finally saw pictures of gas chambers, nobody wanted to be associated with the Nazis,” he recalled. “But now I see something that I never thought I would see in my life, the open and brazen spread of anti-Jewish hatred.”

“Don’t be calm! Don’t be complacent! Never let that happen again – to no one!” Said Lauder.

When a Jewish survivor offered Hebrew prayers for the dead, the crowd bowed their heads or wiped away the tears. Clergymen from other faiths also prayed.

Then the guests marched in procession with the famous gate and barbed wire, which was lit on the dark and cold evening, to place candles on a memorial to the victims, which was located in the middle of the remains of the gas chambers.

Most of the 1.1 million people murdered in the camp by the Nazi German armed forces were Jews, but other Poles, Russians, and Roma were arrested and killed there.

The heads of state and government of the world gathered in Jerusalem last week to celebrate the anniversary, which many saw as a competitive observation. Among them were Russian President Vladimir Putin, United States Vice President Mike Pence, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prince Charles.

Politics invaded the event and Duda boycotted it in protest after Putin claimed Poland played a role in triggering World War II. Duda wanted to speak before or after Putin to defend his nation’s record against these false accusations, but was unable to speak in Jerusalem.

These claims come from the fact that in recent years many Eastern European countries have mythologized the behavior of their own people during the war and suppressed knowledge of wrongdoing, for which the Polish government has also been criticized.

Duda said at a press conference Monday that he felt that “participation in the epic struggle against the Nazis was ignored in Jerusalem”.

At the memorial service, he did not mention Russia by name. Nevertheless, he emphasized how Poland was attacked and occupied and lost 6 million of its citizens in the war, half of them Jews. He recalled how Poland fought the Germans on several fronts, vainly warned the world against the genocide of the Jews, and has been a responsible guardian of Auschwitz and other places of German atrocities for decades.

“To distort the history of World War II, to deny the crimes of genocide and to negate the Holocaust, and to use Auschwitz instrumentally for whatever purpose is tantamount to desecrating the victims’ memories,” said Duda. “The truth about the Holocaust must not die.”

Among others, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin took part in the observations in Auschwitz, located in southern Poland, which was occupied by Germany during the war. The United States was represented by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The organizers of the event in Poland, the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Memorial Museum and the World Jewish Congress tried to keep the bereaved in the spotlight.

On the eve of the memorial service, survivors, many of whom relied on their children and grandchildren to seek support, went through the camp to which they had been brought in cattle cars and suffered from hunger and disease and were near death.

They said they were there to remember, share their stories with others, and make a defiant gesture towards those who sought to destroy them.

“I have no graves and I know that my parents were murdered and burned here. I want to pay homage to them in this way, ”said Yvonne Engelman, a 92-year-old Australian who has joined three more generations worldwide.

She remembered taking a cattle car from a ghetto to what was then Czechoslovakia, taking off her clothes, shaving, and putting her in a gas chamber.

Miraculously, the gas chamber did not work that day and later survived slave labor and a death march.

A 96-year-old survivor, Jeanette Spiegel, was 20 years old when she was brought to Auschwitz, where she spent nine months. Today she lives in New York and fears the increasing anti-Semitic violence in the USA.

“I think they’re scrutinizing the Jews because we’re such a small minority and it’s easy to scrutinize us,” she said, fighting back tears. “Young people should understand that nothing is certain that some terrible things can happen and they have to be very careful. And, God, what happened to the Jewish people should never be repeated. “

In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron paid homage to the city’s Shoah memorial and warned of increasing hate crimes in the country, which increased by 27% last year.

“Returning anti-Semitism is not the problem of the Jewish people: it is all our problem – it is the problem of the nation,” said Macron.

Hundreds of diplomats and guests, as well as several Holocaust survivors, met with United States Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Gang in a ceremony at the United Nations in New York.

“May we make a promise: We are against hatred,” said Rabbi Arthur Schneier, a Holocaust survivor. “We agree against anti-Semitism. We agree against xenophobia, racism and all forms of bigotry. “

Guterres said that “solidarity is more necessary than ever in the face of hatred” and that the United States “will stand against anti-Semitism, bigotry and hatred of all kinds every day and everywhere”.