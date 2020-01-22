Auschwitz survivor who just had 2 scars from liberation nurses

MUNICH – Eva Umlauf, only 2 years old and so sick that she had to stay for weeks after the liberation, was one of the youngest prisoners to be released from Auschwitz.

Although she has no conscious memories going back so far, her early childhood in the Nazi extermination camp should cast a dark shadow over her entire life.

“Auschwitz is burned deep in my body and soul,” said Umlauf on a January day, almost 75 years after Auschwitz was liberated by the Soviet Red Army. The 77-year-old doctor, a petite woman with a Pageboy haircut and eyes as blue as the camp tattoo on her arm, remembered her post-war childhood.

“After Auschwitz, an emptiness grew up, so many of our family members had disappeared,” she said.

“Only my mother, sister and I survived,” added Umlauf in a calm, measured voice, who was sitting in her elegant apartment on the outskirts of Munich. “The last time we saw my father was on the ramp in Auschwitz when we were taken off the train.”

It is a miracle that Umlauf survived the death camp in German-occupied Poland. More than 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, were murdered there by the Nazis and their henchmen. A total of around 6 million European Jews died during the Holocaust.

When families from all over Europe came to Auschwitz in narrow, windowless cattle trains, the Nazis chose those who could still be used as forced laborers. The others, old people, many women and especially children and babies, were gassed to death shortly after their arrival.

But the gassing stopped two or three days before little Eva, her pregnant mother and father arrived from Novaky labor camp in Slovakia in November 1944. Germany lost the Second World War and the Red Army moved closer and closer to the camp.

“Our transport was the first one that did not hit the gas,” said Umlauf.

When she arrived she was still tattooed – and immediately fainted. The blue number on the inside of her left forearm is still visible today: A-26959.

The trained pediatrician and psychotherapist still works a few times a week in her own practice. While many other survivors in Auschwitz are frail and sick, Umlauf is energetic and active, although she has also suffered several serious illnesses – likely effects of her months in Auschwitz.

When Auschwitz was liberated on January 27, 1945, circulation was very sick. A fellow inmate and pediatrician who looked after her at the infirmary said to Umlauf’s mother Agnes Hecht: “Forget your child, she will not survive.”

But Hecht, who had lost her entire family in the Holocaust, did not want to give up her daughter. She stayed in Auschwitz for a few weeks after the liberation because Eva was too weak to leave. There she also gave birth to Eva’s younger sister Leonore, and finally on a summer day in 1945, when Eva was a little healthier, she brought the two little girls back to Trencin in western Slovakia.

“We lived an apparently normal life,” recalls Umlauf, looking through old black and white family photos that were the only tangible memories of the missing.

“My mother hardly spoke about the Holocaust and I never asked questions,” said Umlauf.

Still, the loss was unmistakable. When other children went to their grandparents during the summer holidays, Eva and her sister stayed at their mother’s home – they had no grandparents.

When a young Christian mother died in Trencin at birth, Umlauf’s mother was standing on the side of the road, watching the funeral procession and muttering: “You should also know what it is like to lose someone. I am glad that you also learn what it is like. “

And when the mother said to her daughters: “I would give an entire closet if only one of my relatives would return.” Agnes Hecht had been born into a wealthy Jewish-Slovak family, but her assets were lost in the war and she was very poor , For her, a closet was her most valuable belongings.

Although circulation grew up in poverty and often became ill, he was doing well at school and was able to study medicine at the university in Bratislava. In 1967 she moved to Germany to join her husband, a Polish Holocaust survivor who had settled in Munich.

At that time, memories of Auschwitz were largely hampered by the daily routine – building a house, bringing up their children, and working in the hospital. But now and then the terror would force its way to the surface. When circulation became pregnant with her third child, she had nightmares about babies thrown alive into the fire and gas chambers full of dead babies. But only when her three boys were grown up and she retired did she devote all of her attention to the quiet past.

Umlauf traveled to archives across Europe and Israel to gain insight into the fate of family members whom she could never meet. In the end, she wrote her autobiography, which contains stories about relatives who perished in the Shoah. It was published in Germany in 2016 under the title “The number on your forearm is as blue as your eyes” – a line from a poem that a fellow survivor and friend wrote about her.

“There are many deaths I have to live with,” she said. “It made me terribly sick when I wrote.”

However, the project also brought a conclusion.

“The book was healing not only for me, but for my whole family,” she said.

As Holocaust survivors from all over the world are preparing to return to Auschwitz on Monday to commemorate the liberation of the camp, Umlauf has decided to return for a final visit with their three adult sons.

“You can feel the emptiness there,” she said. “You feel the dead. You feel the scorched earth. You have the feeling that something cruel happened there.”

