Aurora shooting inside the mall kills 1; wanted suspect

AURORA, Colorado -. A shooting broke out inside a mall in a suburb of Denver on Friday, killing a 17-year-old boy, and causing shoppers to search for hiding places, police officers and a witness said.

Aurora Police Department spokesman Anthony Camacho said agents were looking for at least one suspect who was handling a firearm in the shooting that occurred at 4 p.m. within a J.C.Penney store in the center of the city in the Aurora Mall.

He said there was no threat underway within the mall, which remained open except for J. C. Penney. Yellow tape cordoned off the police entry to the store.

"We do not believe there is a threat to the general public," he told reporters.

Camacho said he could not immediately confirm how many people were involved in the shooting. More details about the teenager who died were not immediately released.

It was the second shooting at the Aurora Mall this month, Camacho said. A child injured in a shootout on December 14 at the mall.

In March, a 16 year old boy was shot dead in the parking lot of the mall.

Police also responded to a fire call at the mall on November 30, but found no evidence of a firearm.

The officers who patrol the mall on Friday responded to reports of shots inside the store and found the young wounded, Camacho said. The teen was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police were trying to determine how the shooter escaped, he added. He asked anyone with information will contact the police.

Buyers were told to take cover in place when the police came to the site.

A witness, Jalen Martin, told The Denver Post that he was walking in the mall when he heard a noise and saw people running.

"Some of the people who were in the group said:" He's shooting; He has a gun, "Martin said.

He ran down an escalator and walked out of the mall as people ran to the shops in search of places to hide, he said.

At the least one police officer is assigned to the mall full time, Camacho said. He assured residents that the mall is safe, especially during the holiday shopping season.

"We believe that people can still come and buy here and bring their families here," Camacho said.

The mall is located in the same city where a gunman opened fire in a theater movement in 2012, killing 12 people and wounding dozens more.