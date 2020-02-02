Aurora is a new color picker that helps designers and developers

While on Reddit this weekend (with the excellent Apollo for iOS), I came across a fun new application that I now like. It’s called Aurora. Aurora is a simple color picker for MacOS and iOS.

Why do you need a color picker on your Mac or iPhone? You can use a color picker to determine the color of an object so that you can reuse it for another project. In Aurora for Mac, you can import static images and then find out which colors are used. In the iOS version, you can actually point the iPhone camera at a live object and determine the colors used.

Although I don’t use such a tool every day, once a month I find myself in situations where I need to look up the color of something on the web. I used a Chrome extension before, so I’m happy to have a native app for MacOS and iOS.

Key features of Aurora

– Color selection from static images

– Manual color search

– Replace color in pictures

– Change the color brightness and saturation

– Like and save colors

– Display comprehensive information about colors (HEX, RGB, HSV, HSL, CMYK, XYZ, CIE-LAB etc.)

– Display binary, octal and decimal RGB representations

– Show suggested color palettes

– View and copy sample CSS and Swift color code for quick use

– Show related Pantone® and Crayola ™ colors

– Split and import colors

– Dark mode support

– Touch bar support

Download Aurora for $ 2.99 from the Mac App Store or the iOS App Store. If you need a new color picker for iPhone or MacOS, you will be amazed. If you like it, leave a 5-star rating so others can find it easier.

