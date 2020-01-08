Augustus and Yale present new locks, smart storage solutions at CES 2020

Loading...

The Consumer Electronics Show is here and innovations in the field of home security are popping up everywhere on the show floor. We have seen Ring’s new smart gate security system and solar path light, the updated line-up of Home by Security with cameras with Alexa and more. Augustus and Yale are breaking out a number of new devices this year at CES 2020. The companies hope to make home security just a little smarter and easier with the introduction of two new locks and a new smart storage product line.

In cooperation with co-founder Yves Behar and Fuseproject, August os christened the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock with a new flagship lock. This slot is 40% smaller than its predecessor. In addition, it has built-in Wi-Fi, so no connection bridge is needed to get it online and functional. “It is also a beautiful lock designed by Yves Behar with new finishes that match every door,” said a representative of the company in communication with Digital Trends.

Yale EMEA also has a brand new smart lock that is revealed at CES 2020. The Linus Smart Lock, also designed in collaboration with Behar and August, is the first retrofit smart lock that is compatible with all major EMEA countries (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), according to the company. This is also the first time that hardware designed by August has been introduced on the world market.

Why is this slot the first of its kind? The company explains that the locking protocols in Europe are incredibly varied and complex. This naturally makes it difficult for manufacturers of locks to come up with a smart lock that is handy and compliant.

Kate Clark, director of Yale EMEA, said in a press release that “this is a very exciting prospect for millions of homes around the world, allowing them to become more connected and manage their home’s security. Customers have access to the world of short-term rental and home services such as delivery, cleaning or elderly care. This is something we continue to try very hard to bring to life, especially due to the increasing demand for such solutions. “

Smart locking is this year part of the launch of Yale’s American product line. The line includes the Yale Smart Cabinet Lock and Yale Smart Safe that can be locked and unlocked with your phone. Another product shown at CES this year is the Yale Smart Package Delivery Box. This box is designed to protect packages and food delivery from theft.

“We are committed to protecting our customers’ homes and their key assets through trusted hardware and smart accessibility,” said Jason Wiliams, president of Yale’s Smart Residential Group, in a press release. “We are committed to increasing the peace of mind and convenience that we have been able to offer through our smart locks to our new smart storage products, and protecting everything from parcel delivery to jewelry, important documents, medicines and alcohol.”

Correction: this message has been edited to correct an error. We have previously indicated that the new lock in August is 40% smaller, while in fact it is 45% smaller.

