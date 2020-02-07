August Smart Lock Pro is exactly why smart home technology was developed

As a technology lover, it’s easy to get excited about new things. I love tinkering with the latest equipment, but I know it will be a nightmare if I don’t deal with these things. My wife might be less interested in technology. As long as it makes her life easier, she is happy. She wants it to work. Immediately after Christmas I bought the August Smart Lock Pro (with a huge discount thanks to the 9to5Toys iPhone app). After a week, my wife’s remark was, “It’s a game changer.”

I’ve heard of smart locks for years, but for some reason I thought the installation required you to change the door handle. When I took a closer look, I realized that I only had to replace the inner part of the latch. I told my wife that the next sale we would buy an August Smart Lock Pro. A few days later it did so, and I immediately bought it from Amazon. One of the most important things that drove me to the Pro model was the support from HomeKit. My general rule of thumb for smart home products at this point is that it needs to work with HomeKit so that I can consider it. While a new model is coming out later this year, I didn’t want to wait for it to be released.

installation process

I’m not a very practical person, so I was afraid of damaging my lock. To my great surprise, installing the August Smart Lock Pro was one of the simplest smart home products I’ve ever installed.

August did an excellent job of creating a short video for every step of the way. The first step is to use painter’s tape to protect the outer latch from falling out. Second, remove the inner part of your latch. You will then be guided through the process using the supplied adapters to connect the August lock to your bolt. The hardware installation took a total of ten minutes.

After the hardware was configured, I set up the software side. Software configuration is another place where August made work very easy. It took me through the calibration process, shared it with my wife through the August app, and then added it to HomeKit as well.

The total time from unpacking to take-off was about twenty minutes. It was painless for someone who hates home projects with passion. If you cannot use a Smart Lock due to the perceived complexity, you can definitely choose an August Smart Lock Pro.

Daily use of August Smart Lock Pro

My house has a two car garage that we used quite a few times before we got the lock. It may have risen five times on a given day. Now it is only used in the morning and we park in the driveway until we are home for the night. Thanks to August Smart Lock Pro, we protect our garage door.

HomeKit support with August Lock Pro

I configured it to unlock automatically when we go to our house so that when we try to bring our kids into the house we don’t have to mess around with finding our keys. It is automatically locked when you exit. I also set it to lock automatically when we get home after five minutes. It is a perfect example of how smart home products should work. We don’t have to think about it. It fits perfectly into our lifestyle and works behind the scenes.

Thanks to HomeKit support, I can always check in with Siri to make sure my door is locked. I can also set it up to run with my other automations. At the moment I have to set the automatic lock via HomeKit automation when night mode is activated. In case the door is still unlocked, I would know that HomeKit locks it.

Summary of August Smart Lock Pro

Overall, I love this product. I can’t believe I didn’t buy it once it came out. I can’t use it, but I’m thinking about putting it on all the outside doors of the house. I will most likely be waiting for the model to be released later this year. When it comes out, I’ll put it on my front door and move my existing one to another front door.

If you hesitated to enter the world of intelligent door locks for fear of installation, the August Smart Lock Pro is for you.

