August Burns Red shares ‘Guardians’ details with comic-inspired “Defender”

August lights up red have made their fans wait for new details at their eighth full-length and they finally receive them. The band did not include the name of their upcoming LP Guardians, along with a video clip for their new single ‘Defenders’.

Last year the band announced that they were working on their eighth album with a tease video.

The band posted “LP 8” on Instagram and dropped images from the studio.

Yesterday the group tweeted a video with a caption that simply read ‘Tomorrow’.

Tomorrow.

– August Burns Red (@augustburnsred) 5 February 2020

Now we know that the clip comes from a sick new video clip for their latest single ‘Defender’.

Earlier today, the band announced the release along with the name of their upcoming alum Guardians.

You are completely wrong if you thought that we would become soft … this is Defender. New album GUARDIANS from 3 April!

– August Burns Red (@augustburnsred) 6 February 2020

The video clip is an animation inspired by comic books that follows a hero while taking out the villain after the villain.

“The song” Defender “is about having that person who can come in and take some punches and be in your corner during difficult times,” says guitarist Brent Rambler. “I am quite a fan of comic books and I thought the lyrics could easily turn into a great animated short story; a bit like the pages of a comic would come to life. Fortunately everyone else agreed and we have this sick video to go with the song. “

View the images below.

Guardians drops April 3 through Fearless Records and can be reserved here.

Guitarist JB Brubaker revealed that the LP is one of their most collaborative pieces to date.

“Guardians is the culmination of a full and total team performance,” he says. “Dustin (Davidson) and I worked together more musically than ever before. Jake (Luhrs) and Brent collaborated more vocally than ever before. Matt (Greiner) bounced more drum ideas away from us than we could even understand. “

“It was the most time we’ve ever spent in the studio on one album. We are all so proud of this album and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

View the full track listing below.

Guardians tracklisting

1. “The story”

2. “Bones”

3. “Paramount”

4. “Defender”

5. “Lighthouse”

6. “Disassembled memory”

7. “Tires that are binding”

8. “Blood letter”

9. “Extinct by instinct”

10. “Empty heaven”

11. “Three fountains”

August Burns Red set off Switch on the kill switch this spring. Tickets are available here and dates are below.

dates:

3/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

3/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

3/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

3/14 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

15-3 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz

3/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

3/18 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

3/20 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

3/21 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

3/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes

3/23 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

3/24 – Los Angeles @ The Wiltern

3/25 – Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium

26-3 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

28-3 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

29-3 – Boise, ID @ Revolution

31-3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

4/01 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore

4/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

4/04 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

4/05 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

4/06 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

4/08 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

4/10 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

4/11 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

4/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

What do you think of ABR’s “Defender” music video? Let us know in the comments below!

