Augmented reality contacts are real and could be here earlier than you think

I am standing in a hotel suite in Las Vegas and have just glanced at the future that every spy film seems to have promised: contact lenses with tiny built-in displays that shine information directly into your eyes.

They are the product of Mojo Vsion, a startup that works quietly on augmented reality contact lenses. Although the company says a consumer-grade product is still years away, it is showing its AR technology for the first time as part of its vision to one day replace the smartphone.

Behind this is what the startup calls “invisible computing”, the idea that information is displayed seamlessly around us the way we want it, and not via smartphones.

“It’s a display where you can put all the information you want,” said Steve Sinclair, vice president of product and marketing for the company. “It can be as simple as the notifications you get from your Apple Watch, but it can be as complex as anything that fits in the real world and gives context to the real world that I think people expect when they do talk about AR. “

I recently had the opportunity to try out some early versions of the Mojo Vision lenses and was surprised at how advanced the technology was. In a demo, I held a prototype lens in front of my eye and watched a video of a cyclist while the heart rate and other details were placed over the video. It was pretty rudimentary as far as the AR content was concerned, but the fact that all of this was done through a contact lens that was just a little thicker than the one I wear every day was impressive.

Mojo Vision is not the only company looking to an AR-powered future, although it appears to be ahead of its competitors. Samsung has patented concepts for intelligent contact lenses. Apple is reportedly working on an augmented reality headset and AR glasses that could one day replace the iPhone. Facebook is also working on AR glasses, but has indicated that the project is still at an early stage of research.

And although Mojo Vision has some technical problems, there are still many unanswered questions about how these types work or augmented reality interfaces – not to mention whether there is an appetite for tiny AR displays in our eyeballs or not.

This is partly the reason why the company claims to initially target medical applications for the lenses. While Sinclair says Mojo Vision’s contact lenses are likely to be a few years away for any type of consumer version, the company is working with the FDA on special lenses that can help people with visual impairment or vision disorders such as macular degeneration.

But Sinclair says the company’s ultimate goal is not to be a medical device manufacturer.

“We strive to be a consumer company that sells this to everyone. We hope to replace smartphones someday.”