Auditor General in front of the Senate examines leaflets on “sports”

The Australian auditor general will be the first to spot the controversial “sports” in a public investigation into the scandal.

The Auditor General identified an overt political pig barrel as part of the Community sports infrastructure grant program.

A Senate committee will open an investigation into the controversial scheme on Thursday.

The committee members also want to hear from sports clubs whose applications have been rejected.

In a damning report on grant processing, the auditor general noted that the Morrison government had given money based on color-coded options. Former Minister of Sport Bridget McKenzie finally resigned from the coalition’s front bank after weeks of denying doing anything wrong in administering pre-election grants.

Scott Morrison, however, has rejected the Auditor General’s findings.

Instead, he accepted a report from the head of his own department, Phil Gaetjens, who is also his former chief of staff. The auditor was found to be general wrong.

According to the Prime Minister, Gaetjens “found no basis for suggesting that political considerations were the primary determinant”. Senator McKenzie, who was most recently Secretary of Agriculture, finally resigned on a technical matter explained by Mr. Gaetjens – that she had funded a Wangaratta weapons club without declaring her membership in the club.

His report has not been published.

However, the Senate Committee, which will examine Senator McKenzie’s role in the grant scheme, also wants Mr. Gaetjens to appear at the public hearing to explain how he came to this conclusion.

The Committee will also examine the role of the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister and all outside parties in determining the distribution of the money.

-with AAP