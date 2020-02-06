Auditing: Taxpayers avoid confusing, complex free file software

ProPublica reported that over the past year, more than 14 million taxpayers paid for tax preparation software that they could have gotten for free.

Citing an audit by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, the analysis showed that taxpayers generated sales of around $ 1 billion for TurboTax manufacturer Intuit, H&R Block and other tax software Companies.

According to the audit, around 104 million taxpayers were eligible for Free File last year. Of these, 2.4% used the free government program.

Of the remaining 101.5 million, 67 million did not use tax software, with most of it going into stationary tax preparation.

The remaining 34.5 million used software to raise their taxes, and of these, 14 million paid for tax preparation that they could have received for free.

The review found that few taxpayers use the Free File program, a public-private partnership between the IRS and companies like Intuit and H&R Block. This is due to the confusing design and complexity of the program – and the negligent control by the IRS. Pro Publica reports.

“The process of participating in the Free File Program is complex and confusing,” the exam said. “IRS management doesn’t seem to be aware of the complexity and confusion of taxpayers.”

The report urges the IRS to take a number of steps to address the shortcomings of the free file program. For example, the report suggested that the IRS should strengthen its oversight to ensure that companies comply with program rules, allow taxpayers to file complaints about the program, and monitor program performance more closely.

In a statement, Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., The senior minority member on the Senate Finance Committee and an advocate of cheapening and simplifying the tax return, said the Inspector General’s results showed that “the free file program is a mess.”

“The recent IRS reforms to the program are good for taxpayers,” said Wyden, adding, “The IRS must enforce these reforms carefully and Congress must provide the IRS with the resources to develop a free public service.”

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.