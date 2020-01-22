Audio Mute Reports and Other Problems on iPhone 11 with Wireless CarPlay

There are some reports of audio dropouts and other issues when using iPhone 11 with CarPlay wirelessly. Many of them concern the Mini manufactured by BMW, but others say that the same thing happens with the BMW 1 Series as well as with the Nissan and Honda models…

An Apple Support Community discussion thread is 13 pages long.

I just went from an Iphone X to an Iphone 11 Pro. IOS 13.0 and now my Carplay sounds like an old vinyl record with a scratch. Music playback from the phone jumps randomly for 5 to 15 seconds and then again. I reset the phone, erased the phone and put only one album on it, no luck. , updated to 13.1 and no changes, it still jumps. My old Iphone X running under 13.1 works perfectly. It’s so bad that I’m listening to XM now. and don’t use my carplay to listen to music. My vehicle is a 2019 Mini Cooper JCW, I asked the dealer to reset the ECU, any other idea would be wonderful.

I had the same problem with my 2019 BMW X1. I went through the same steps you did in which you restored your phone and made it a new phone and an empty shell, and still nothing. I also updated my firmware in the car to see if something would have worked and no luck. I connected an iPhone X running iOS 13 and everything is going well. I also went back to the Apple store and exchanged my iPhone 11 Pro Max with another iPhone 11 Pro Max and still no luck. I skip music every few seconds and if I try to make a call, it goes from CarPlay to my phone.

Having the same problem after upgrading to an 11ProMax on my 2016. Honda Accord. The pieces simply jump at random. Super annoying. It worked well with my iPhone 6S.

I have the same problem with my Nissan, I try to restart my phone, I try to forget the device on the CarPlay settings and nothing

The first reports date back to October of last year, and many concerned have said that this has still not been resolved – although there is a suggestion that a fix is ​​underway.

I drive a mini and in the beta of ios 13.3.1 beta 2 it is finally fixed. No more trouble problems or weird things here.

– Mike (@ZH_beveiliger) January 22, 2020

Some users say that Apple support has recognized it as a known problem, although there is no official word. We have contacted Apple and will update with any response.

The secondary market CarPlay screens are growing. Alpine recently announced an iPad Pro size unit, with a similar 10.1-inch model from Pioneer.

If you are using iPhone 11 with CarPlay wirelessly, have you had any problems? Please complete our survey and share the details in the comments. Please note that the survey is specifically aimed at those who use CarPlay wirelessly with an iPhone 11 / Pro / Max.

