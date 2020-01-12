Audi goes on the offensive to defeat Mercedes and BMW

In an interview at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Audi’s new sales manager, Hildegard Wortmann, said his company was ready to go on the offensive to regain lost ground against its rivals. Mercedes and BMW.

She explained that the plan was to focus on a young product line and a major restructuring program, the latter of which aims to reduce the German workforce by around 15% until 2025, increasing to its turn profits of $ 6.7 billion, reports Autonews Europe.

“We want to attack again,” said Wortmann, who joined Audi last year from BMW. “Deep changes are necessary, but I see a great willingness throughout the organization to change things, which makes me optimistic.”

“Everyone continued to talk for years about the disruption in the industry. Now here it is, ”she added.

In the future, Audi also wants to reduce profit margins to around 10% from the 7% to 8.5% forecast for 2019. Other plans also include stopping production of the TT coupe and replacing it with a battery successor, while a new generation A8 flagship fully electric still exists.

“It is a sign of courage to stop creating icons like the TT that have shaped the brand and to create new ones like the GT e-tron for a new era.”

Audi wants to add around 10 rechargeable hybrids and 20 battery electric cars by 2025 to its range, which would give them a higher number of electrified models than Mercedes and BMW.