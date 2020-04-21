Audi A3 2021 has Hyundai to thank

Photo: All Audi Credit Photos

We’ve all been so excited since 2013 that the Audi A3 sedan came to America, making peace with the smallest Audi sedan that took the least style. Audi A3 2021, however, finally looks like an interesting car, and I think we can thank Hyundai for it.

Again, we were convinced that the A3 sedan would mark a return to Audi’s current compact sedans, such as the original ’90s A4 and the turn of the millennium. All that was missing was to eat from the list of paint options.

There was no understanding that the Obama administration’s A3 sedan appeared to be actively unknown – as if Audi’s design office was tasked with keeping the car from looking too interesting or exciting. Presumably Audi wanted Americans to scale up the leasing to a Q5 or something similar.

But it does get the feeling that Audi doesn’t like their car, which looks significantly less demanding than the Hyundais and Kias dealership, which looks wilder and wilder with every upgrade to go here in the States. In 2013, we forgot an A3 sedan that looked like a bar of soap. By 2020, I think our mind has been destroyed.

It might be too much to unify Hyundai / Kia, because all cars in America have gotten significantly more baroque in recent years. The pickup trucks in particular are all-Grotesque, and I don’t think the new Elantra or Sonata revisions have much to do.

However, the new A3 is based on the new VW Golf and is about exactly the same size as the old A3 it replaces. Audi has only released European specs so far, so we don’t know exactly what will come in the States. The full techs are above the Audi media site here, but Europe gets manual transmission cars and a mild 48-volt hybrid. Unfortunately, you can’t get a manual hybrid version, but not all vehicles can be as cool as the old Honda Insight.

