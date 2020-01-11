Aubameyang scores, sent as Arsenal draws in Crystal Palace

Loading...

LONDON – Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an early goal and later received a straight red card after a review by the video assistant referee while his team held a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jordan Ayew already made it right for Palace when Aubameyang made a late challenge for Max Meyer, catching the left ankle of the midfielder with visible studs.

The referee initially waved a yellow card, but after a long check by VAR it was upgraded to a red card after 67 minutes. When Aubameyang left the field, the tackle was shown on the big screen in Selhurst Park and there were audible panting from spectators.

“The VAR looked at the incident and found that the contact point and the intensity of the challenge endangered the safety of the opponent and recommended upgrading the yellow card to a red card for serious foul play,” the referee’s body said in the Premier League in a statement.

Meyer was replaced after the incident.

If it was the kind of challenge that Aubameyang rarely saw, his finish was known for its quality. It was a brilliant team move where David Luiz’s ball went from the center of the field back to Mesut Ozil, who threw it to Alexandre Lacazette for the first time. The striker pushed a pass on the path of Aubameyang, who cut off from the left, and hit the ball past Vicente Guaita for his 14th league goal of the season.

Palace was played out in the first half, but came back into the game after half time, and Ayew equalized in the 54th when his left foot deflected from Luiz’s outstretched boot from the right side of the goal and ricocheted just past desperate goalkeeper Bernd Leno .

In an exciting final 10 minutes, Palace defender James Tomkins had cleared a header from the line by Arsenal defender Sokratis, before Arsenal winger Pepe saw his angular shot crash from the post and went to the feet of Lacazette, whose shooting was close up smothered of Guaita.

“We are disappointed,” Sokratis said, “because we played much better than she and had the chance to win the game.”

Ninth place Palace, which signed loan by Cenk Tosun to replace Meyer after his move from Everton on Friday, stayed ahead of Arsenal.

In four league games under recently hired manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has won one, equalized two and lost one.

Arteta also scored and was sent to Arsenal in the same game against Palace in Selhurst Park, in 2013.