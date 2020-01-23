Attorney General Morrisey warns consumers of SMS fraud

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warns consumers of an SMS scam that is spreading across West Virginia.

According to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office, consumers have reported receiving unsolicited text messages for parcels they weren’t expecting to deliver. The press release stated that the text messages are often said to be a well-known mail order company like FedEx and may include a fraudulent tracking number and a link to a website where the consumer can record their delivery preference.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

“Fraudsters will use any form of technology and masquerade as anyone to steal your personal, identifiable information,” said Attorney General Morrisey. “That’s why consumers always have to be on guard. This means that you should never click on an unknown link and pass on information without checking the legitimacy of the person or organization on the other side. ”

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Department has reportedly received reports from consumers who have received text messages in Randolph and Mineral Counties and in the Kanawha Valley.

The Attorney General said that FedEx is not sending unsolicited text messages or emails requesting money, personal information, or package details.

The press release states that the Attorney General’s Office urges consumers never to click an unwanted or suspicious link and never to disclose personally identifiable, financial or otherwise sensitive information without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient. In addition, the press release also points out that consumers should never be willing to send cash, transfer money, or provide numbers associated with a credit / debit card, gift card, or bank account.