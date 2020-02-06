Attorney General Barr Issues New Rules for Politically Sensitive Investigations: NPR

Attorney General William Barr arrives to hear President Donald Trump speak on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in the White House’s atrium.

Evan Vucci / AP



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Evan Vucci / AP

Evan Vucci / AP

Attorney General William Barr has introduced new restrictions on initiating an investigation into a politically sensitive person or organization, including the requirement that he authorize any investigation into a presidential candidate or campaign.

Barr explained the new guidelines in a three-page memo that the NPR had received when the democratic primary was in progress and the country was preparing for the November presidential election. The memo was first published by the New York Times.

Barr’s new restrictions follow a harshly critical report by the Justice Department Inspector General on aspects of the FBI’s Russia investigation, which began in the summer of 2016 during the presidential struggle and runs through American politics four years later.

The IG report particularly criticized the office’s surveillance of former Trump aide Carter Page.

The FBI and other intelligence agencies uncovered and documented an unprecedented campaign of active action against the United States that was causing turmoil by President Barack Obama’s government.

The office – and later Special Representative Robert Mueller – also documented extensive contacts between Russians and people in Trump’s orbit, but Mueller did not find that members of the Trump election campaign had conspired with the Kremlin in its election disorder.

The Department of Justice, Barrs Memo, “has a keen interest in prosecuting electoral crimes, including those related to the corruption of the electoral process.”

But it says, “We must examine and monitor these matters with sensitivity and care to ensure that the department’s actions do not unnecessarily disadvantage or disadvantage candidates or political parties.”

The memo complements the existing Department of Justice guidelines, which warn officials against taking action that affects an election. Concrete restrictions for opening politically sensitive probes are shown.

Rules of the road

Barr’s memo states that an investigation, including a preliminary investigation, into a candidate for president or vice president, whose campaign, or employees, can only be initiated with the written approval of the attorney general.

It also means that a congressional candidate or election campaign investigation cannot be initiated without first notifying the deputy attorney general and U.S. attorney in the district concerned.

Barrs Memo has the same requirements for investigating illegal contributions, donations, or expenses from foreigners for a presidential or congress campaign.

When an investigation is initiated in accordance with these guidelines, the investigative agency should regularly notify the Office of Department 2 of the Department of Justice, the Assistant Attorney General, of news.

It urged officials to contact the relevant officials or to obtain their consent if there were any doubts.

“While the department must respond quickly and decisively when exposed to credible threats to our democratic processes, we also need to be sensitive to maintaining the department’s reputation for fairness, neutrality, and impartiality,” the memo said.