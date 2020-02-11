Attorney General announces trial to face resistance from “protection cities”

By David Shortell and Caroline Kelly, CNN

(CNN) – Attorney General William Barr initiated a series of lawsuits in progressive communities on Monday to intensify the government’s tough tactics to fight illegal immigration.

At an annual sheriff’s meeting in Washington, Barr rattled politicians and announced a trio of lawsuits aimed at laws that he believed to protect undocumented immigrants from law-abiding citizens.

In Washington State, the Department of Justice sued to block a policy that prevents the Department of Homeland Security from deporting undocumented immigrants from a Seattle airport.

In New Jersey, prosecutors alleged that practices that prevent the exchange of information between local law enforcement agencies and immigration officials are illegal.

In California, Department of Justice lawyers have spoken out against a new law prohibiting the use of private detention facilities used by the Department of Homeland Security to house undocumented immigrants.

“Today is a significant escalation in the federal government’s efforts to meet the resistance of the” protection cities “,” said Barr. “We will consider taking action against a jurisdiction that or any politician who unlawfully hinders federal immigration law enforcement.”

Barr’s announcement appears to be part of a concerted government effort to target cities that limit cooperation with immigration officials. The Trump administration has long been targeting so-called “protection cities”, but the latest move comes in the middle of a presidential election.

In his speech on the state of the Union last week, President Donald Trump highlighted the issue and invited a man whose brother was killed by an undocumented immigrant released under a California security protection law was.

“Tragically, there are many cities in America where radical politicians take refuge in these criminal, illegal aliens,” Trump said. “In protected area cities, local police officers order to release dangerous criminal aliens to make them available to the public instead of handing them over to the ICE for safe removal.”

Regardless, the Department of Homeland Security also announced last week that it would prevent New York State residents from participating in international travel programs such as Global Entry because a new law shielded the personal data submitted by undocumented immigrants, which Drivers registered licenses from immigration enforcement agencies.

Critics called the move political retaliation, and the state filed a lawsuit against him on Monday.

So-called sanctuary cities are a frequent target for Trump, but his record against them in court is mixed.

In April, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the Trump administration’s attempt to block a California law restricting cooperation between law enforcement and federal immigration officials.

In July, however, the same court ruled in favor of the Trump administration and said the Justice Department could prefer cities that use the money to fight illegal immigration after Los Angeles, a sanctuary city, sued the ministry for lack of funding Grant program for non-profit police services.

Trump has also taken various ways to punish protection cities. He said in April that his government was “heavily considering” the possibility of firing immigrants into so-called protection cities, partly as retaliation against Democrats, and undermined previous rejections by its own officials.

“In California, the governor wants a lot of people to come in, refugees, lots of shelters, so we’ll take them to the shelters, maybe to make sure we do it the way we want,” he said during an event in the White House.

This story has been updated with additional information on the Trump administration’s fight against protective cities.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.